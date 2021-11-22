Villa Rica High School students involved in the work-based learning program all have jobs for the first time this year.
The mission of the work-based learning program is to assist in providing a highly trained, technologically sophisticated, and career-oriented young work force.
This is accomplished by developing partnerships between business, industry, students, parents, school systems, coordinators, and post-secondary institutions which will lead the participating student into meaningful careers.
“It really is a partnership between all of us,” said B.J Long, program coordinator. “I have to visit the students at least twice in a semester to check on how they are doing at work and if there are any concerns.”
Long said there are currently 82 students who are enrolled in the program. These students work an average of 10 to 30 hours per week depending on the location of the job and their course schedule, Long said.
“Some of the students are working to focus on their future careers, and some are just working to make money in their free time,” said Long.
“The hours they work really depend on how much class time they are missing because they have to work the same hours of their class periods.”
Long told the Times-Georgian that students have to meet the eligibility requirements to join the program.
“Students must be on track to graduate, schedule allowance, and job/internship to earn credit hours,” Long said.
“This year, all students in the program are employed and 60% of their grade is based on work hours completed and job performance.”
Long told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the students are working decent jobs with wages ranging from $10 to $15.
“More students are working higher profile jobs such as managers than ever before due to hiring shortages,” said Long.
“And some are working in construction, auto mechanic, farm agriculture, sales, south-wire healthcare, and so on.”
Long said that he is very proud of all the work the students have done.
“I am extremely proud of the dedication, drive, and focus of the work-based learning students here at Villa Rica to not only be a quality high school, but go beyond and be an excellent employee in our communities,” said Long.
