Villa Rica High School is proud to announce the accomplishments of two bright students: Gaelle Charles and Belinda Hernandez Lujan. These students traveled to Cumming, Georgia where their team took home a 1st place win at the Georgia Educational Student Technology Competition on Saturday, March 11th.
The Georgia Educational Student Technology Competition (GASTC) is an annual student technology competition hosted by the Georgia Educational Technology Consortium. The GASTC is the highest level of student technology competition in the state of Georgia with over 750 projects, representing the work of 1000+ students, judged at the competition each March.
