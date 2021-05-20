VRHS student wins 2021 Congressional Art Competition

A Villa Rica sophomore is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition
Emma Guthrie, a student at Villa Rica High School won for her work “Southern Style,” done in acrylic paint, according to an announcement made by the office of Congressman Drew Ferguson, (R-Ga.)
Guthrie will receive a $12,000 scholarship, a round-trip visit to Washington, D.C., and will have her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.
“I am amazed at the talent and creativity of the pieces entered in this year’s competition,” Ferguson said. “My office received 84 entries from high school students from across the Third District, and I congratulate Emma for taking the top prize. The winning piece, ‘Southern Style,’ will be a welcome addition to the halls of the U.S. Capitol.
“Thank you to all the students, parents, teachers, sponsors, and everyone else in the community who participated. Your contributions made the 2021 Congressional Art Competition a competition to remember.”
