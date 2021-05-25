Two graduates of Southwire’s 12-for-Life Program were recently awarded $2,000 scholarships by the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.
Luke Elsner and Ashlee McClintion received the presentations at the 12-for-Life annual awards program held May 18 at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
McClintion, a Villa Rica High School student, entered the 12-for-Life Program in March 2019 and began as a machine operator, working her way to becoming a section leader while maintaining a 3.91 GPA in her high school coursework. She will enroll at West Georgia Technical College this fall with plans of becoming a pediatric nurse.
Eisner, a graduate of Haralson County High School, entered the 12-for-Life program as a sophomore in September 2018. During the next three years, he completed the Manufacturing Pathway and Youth Apprenticeship Program in Manufacturing Technology.
In the fall of 2019, Elsner took the End of Pathway Assessment for Manufacturing Technology and passed precision exams to receive the adult certification. After finishing the program’s requirements by the end of the first semester of his senior year, he became dually enrolled at West Georgia Technical College and began coursework in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing Diploma Program. He also earned a paid apprenticeship at Jenning’s Tool and Machine in Clem. Following graduation, Elsner plans to continue his coursework, train in the WGTC Precision Machinist program, and secure a paid apprenticeship at Southwire working in machine maintenance.
The 12-for-Life Program experienced an unusual school year during 2020-2021, according to Joel Grubbs, 12-for-Life site supervisor for the Carroll County Schools.
Because of the pandemic, the usual on-site work programs at Southwire were suspended. Officials at the company and the school systems that participate in the program, including Carroll County, Carrollton City, Haralson County and Heard County, met monthly to discuss the restart of the program and to assess the needs of the students.
On March 12, 2020, the 12-for-Life program was suspended due to COVID. Two weeks later, the 213 students in the program at the time were furloughed from work. Southwire decided to continue the furlough through the spring of this year.
In response to the major change, Southwire, Carroll County Schools and West Georgia Technical College’s Adult Education Department developed a course of study for the 12-for-Life Program students. The program included Tooling-U, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA 10), and Forklift Training. The study was incorporated into 12-for-Life’s manufacturing classes and unpaid internship programs.
During the past semester, a total of 37 students in the 12-for-Life program enrolled in the West Georgia Technical College adult education program. Southwire sponsored each student by paying the $750 tuition fee. Once the students complete the adult education program, they receive industry certification in manufacturing, OSHA 10 and forklift operations.
Current plans for the 12-for-Life Program are for a return to the Southwire factory at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
A partnership between Southwire and local school systems, the 12-for-Life program’s goal is to improve graduation rates by providing a work-based learning opportunity that prepares students for post-graduation life by teaching professional and life skills necessary for success.
The 12-for-Life Program began in 2007 as an initiative by Southwire Corporation to help boost high school graduation rates while providing students with opportunities to combine traditional classroom instruction with jobs inside a modified Southwire manufacturing environment. Students earn wages for their work and learn skills they will need after graduation.
During the 14 years of its existence, approximately 3,400 students have completed the 12-for-Life Program. The number represents students who attended 12-for-Life and any related programs, including Great Promise Partners (GPPP), 12-for-Life in Florence, Alabama, and Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing (RPM) in Richmond County Schools (Georgia).
Southwire recently announced that it plans to continue its highly recognized 12-for-Life Program.
According to Bob Uglum of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, the organization has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships since 2016. Proceeds from the Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast are the primary funding source of the scholarships.
