Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 3:24 pm
Villa Rica High School announced their STAR Student for the Class of 2023.
Carina Solis was named as the STAR Student for Villa Rica High School’s Class of 2023. Solis plans to attend college next year and will major in English.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program recognizes the highest achieving senior from each high school and the teachers who have had the greatest impact on them. In order to be chosen as a STAR Student, students must have the highest score on any single test date of the two-part SAT taken through the November test date of their senior year. STAR students must also be in the top 10% of their class, based on GPA.
Solis chose Mrs. Sunshine Yarbrough as her STAR teacher. When Solis was asked why she chose Yarbrough, Carina said that “she enjoyed Mrs. Yarbrough’s AP Psychology class during her junior year, where she built a relationship with Mrs. Yarbrough that she continues to value.”
Yarbrough has taught American Literature and AP Psychology for six years.
“I can't say enough good things about Carina. She is an innovative thinker, creative, inquisitive, kind, and compassionate. I am honored she chose me as STAR teacher. We have many excellent teachers at VR that she could have chosen. I am the lucky one to have had Carina in my class, she was truly a joy to teach,” Yarbrough said.
