On Thursday, January 12 the VRHS Trombone Sextet, under the direction of Mr. Kevin Brown, traveled to Athens to the GMEA Conference. The conference offers over 150 continuing education sessions in all areas of music instruction. There are more than thirty musical performances during the conference from the best school bands, choruses, and orchestras in the state. Leading into these performances, there are 15-minute performances in the lobby of the Classic Center from auditioned chambers groups.
VRHS Students Papa Aye-Addo, Clayton Brown, David Cooper, Matty Ford, Collin Presley, and Ayden Tyson formed a Trombone Sextet in September and began rehearsing for their October audition. After finding out they were chosen, the members spent hours rehearsing for their program, which consisted of Big Orange Sky (Anthony O'Toole), Adagio (Saint-Saens, arr. Ann Wilson), Army of the Nile (Kenneth Alford, arr. Andrew Poor), and Spiritus (Katahj Copley). Many representatives of Carroll County Schools were in attendance, including Scott Cowart (Superintendent), Bryant Turner (Board Chairman), Neil Ruby (Fine Arts Coordinator), Seth Rogers (Principal), Monica Chason (Instructional Coach/Administrator) and many teachers from all surrounding schools.
