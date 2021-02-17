A Villa Rica High School student has won the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Emmanual Ramos, a senior at VRHS, will now have his artwork on display in the nation's capitol.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Entries are submitted to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries with one entry being chosen for each district.
Ramos' artwork is now hanging in the Cannon Tunnel, which is one of the most traveled corridors in all of Washington, DC. where members of Congress and Capitol Hill walk by his artwork daily.
Ramos, a senior at Villa Rica High School, has been accepted to the School of Visual Arts in New York City and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).
SCAD has offered Ramos the Academic Honors Scholarship of $12,000 per academic year and the Achievement Scholarship of $5,000 per academic year. Ramos plans to major in Computer Animation and Visual Effects.
"Emmanuel is one of the most gifted students I have worked with in my career," said Carl Jordan, VRHS Art Teacher. "His skill is the product of a tremendous work ethic and positive outlook. Manny uses his talent to explore complex ideas and the artwork he creates is stunning. I look forward to seeing where his goals take him."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.