VRHS sends 11 to next level

The first Wednesday in February is a special day for thousands of high school senior athletes each year, and such was the case at Villa Rica High School where several Wildcats signed college scholarships on "National Signing Day" in a scene replicated throughout the nation.
With family, coaches, friends and fans looking on nine football players and a pair of athletes in baseball and softball signed athletic grants with nine different colleges.
The nine VRHS football Wildcats who will continue playing the sport this fall include CJ Lowe (Maryville College, TN), Trey Long (Shorter College), Zantavious Graham and RJ Johnson (both at Concordia University, MN), Todric Walers (Atlanta Prep), Ty McKey and Colby Nalley (both at Reinhardt University), Bryson Ausby (Methodist University, NC), and Jaylin Hesler (Point University, West Point, GA).
"The success we had in football was because of players like this in this room," Villa Rica head football coach Tim Barron said. "Today we are honoring individuals that play a team sport...the better the team is, the more chances we've got to get individual awards. This does not happen without a successful football team."
Additionally, Caleb Floyd signed a baseball letter with Emanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga., and Sara Barrett will continue her softball career at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Ala.
"Super proud of these guys," Barron said. "We talk about leaving it better than we found it ... they left it better than they found it."
