A Carroll County high school was on lockdown Friday afternoon after a student allegedly made threats online.
According to Carroll County Schools’ officials, Villa Rica High School was under a soft lockdown due to allegations of a threat made by a student on Friday. According to officials, the lockdown lasted for approximately an hour and was lifted at 2:15 p.m.
VRHS administrators said the school is working closely with local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation.
“We take all allegations seriously and will take steps necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Carroll County Schools’ officials said in a statement.
Villa Rica Police Department Captain Keith Shaddix told the Times-Georgian that VRPD has increased its presence at the school. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey stated that CCSO investigators were talking with the suspect who allegedly made the threat and are still investigating.
At this time, this is an active investigation with more information to come as the case develops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.