"Congratulations, you’ve been accepted."
Jakota Lahmir Walker, 18, of Carrollton graduated from Villa Rica High School in May with 40 college acceptance letters and earned $500,000 worth of scholarships.
“I applied to a majority of historically black colleges and universities through the Common Black College App. After I received my first acceptance, the rest followed suit very quickly afterwards,” Walker said.
Walker is the daughter of Jock and Teneka Walker and is the middle child with an older brother, Joshua, 22, and a younger sister, Jasiah, 11.
“I have had an awesome support system over these 12 years with my family and the wonderful teachers I’ve had who still contribute to my life in extraordinary ways today,” Walker said.
Walker said she is inspired by her family. When she was growing up, one of her cousins was diagnosed with brain cancer when they were young and unfortunately passed away when they were in sixth grade.
“She has been my constant motivation to accomplish everything in life that she no longer has the chance to,” Walker said.
Although Walker was accepted into 40 schools, she narrowed her options down to Benedict College, Fort Valley State University and Tennessee State University.
“I applied to so many because I wanted to know that I had options in the school in which I would attend, whether or not that was a predominantly white institution or a historically black college and university,”
Walker has now decided to attend Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Ga., which is an HBCU. She stated that she made this decision because she wanted to attend a university that would allocate the dual enrollment college credits that she took during her senior year at VRHS and the University of West Georgia.
“I also knew that I wanted to pick a school environment in which I felt I could flourish and where I could become the greatest version of myself,” Walker said.
“I chose a HBCU because I wanted a diverse, as well as inclusive, community of individuals to see me through my three to four years in school," she explained, "and I wanted to go to school with a group of individuals who understand and share my common troubles as well as joys as a black person in America today.”
She is planning to major in Criminal Justice and already has a pathway certification in the field from her dual enrollment classes during high school.
“I hope to one day help people in the community in any way that I can. I have no specific career path currently but I chose to major in criminal justice to broaden my career options,” Walker said.
“During the start of the Covid-19 pandemic I took care of an elderly man named Richard Bullock, part-time, who was a retired veteran with an advanced stage of dementia. He instilled life values in me that I will carry for the rest of my life. He pushed me to also choose a career where I can advocate for those that can not advocate for themselves,” she noted.
Walker stated that most of her accumulation of scholarships were earned because of grade point average as they are merit based. She also credited her extracurricular activities that helped to further present her as a good, all-around candidate for the scholarships she earned.
“ I have always been a hardworking student that pushed myself to excel in any way that I can,” Walker said.
She is a member of the National Beta Club, a frequent volunteer at Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a Key Club member, an honor graduate, a Carroll County Scholar and a T.A.B.L.E. Club member, a club devoted to the advancement of people of color at VRHS.
“My community played — still plays — a huge role in my success because they constantly pushed me to obtain my education because they know that education is one of the only ways that you can truly succeed in life because knowledge can never be taken away from you,” Walker said.
When Walker was asked about a role model, she stated that she did not have one in particular.
“I look up to individuals who aspire to go the extra mile and are often overlooked and not given the accreditation they deserve. I aspire to be just an overall good person in life that can help make positive changes in people's lives,” Walker said.
Walker’s first semester of college will begin in the fall of 2022.
“This makes me feel so proud of all that I have accomplished so far with God’s grace, but furthermore this also makes me very excited and extremely optimistic for what my future holds,” Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.