Villa Rica High School’s Touchdown Club announced on Sunday a live-action football scrimmage to be played next Friday (Aug. 4) amidst the school’s second-ever Wildcat Welcome.
This marks the high schools second annual Wildcat Welcome event, as the inaugural event was held in late July of 2022.
The Wildcat football team will be playing an in-house scrimmage in full pads and jerseys, and they will be joined by both the cheerleading squad and the Villa Rica High School marching band.
The football scrimmage will give fans and alumni the first chance to see a new-look offense under first-year head coach Austin Barron, who took over for his father Tim earlier in the offseason.
“Offensively, we are moving away from the wing T. We will be a gap scheme RPO team,” the new head coach said answering questions for the Times-Georgian Football Preview. “Overall, we feel like this system allows us the flexibility to adjust on a weekly basis to get the ball in our playmakers hands with the best match ups possible.”
In this new scheme, Wildcat fans will witness a new face in the lineup: junior quarterback Zhay’lyn Bell, a 6’5” dual-threat guy who recently transferred in from Langston Hughes and will be competing for the starting job with returning junior Will Wallace.
There will be a meet and greet event for both football seniors and seniors from all student groups participating in the event, as well as bounce houses and games for those in attendance.
On top of these special student guests, staff and administration from every school of the Villa Rica cluster are set to attend to help welcome Wildcats of all ages to the upcoming school year.
There will be food provided for the athletes, as well as several unique vendors set up on hand for food purchases.
The second annual Wildcat Welcome and football scrimmage is scheduled for Friday, August 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30.
