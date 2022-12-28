A Villa Rica woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing dispatchers when making a 911 call on multiple occasions.
On Dec. 27, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to 180 Hunters Lake Drive in Villa Rica in reference to a suspicious subject. According to the report, dispatch advised that the complainant, now known as Kristen Ward, 33, of Villa Rica, stated that there was a dim light down by the lake near her house and demanded a deputy respond immediately.
Due to familiarity with the address, deputies requested that dispatch check call history for the past seven days. Before dispatch could advise deputies of the number of times, Ward called back and was irate. According to the report, Ward was inquiring about why a deputy was not there yet and was continuously yelling and cursing at multiple dispatchers.
Dispatch told deputies that Ward was screaming at them, telling them “that they needed to do their jobs and hurry up when responding.” When dispatch was finally able to disconnect from Ward, they informed deputies that she had called seven times in two days regarding the same incident, per the report.
When deputies arrived at Ward's house and asked her about screaming at deputies which she denied, deputies told her that there were at least seven recordings from the 911 center that proved she was wrong and Ward replied “good they should listen.” Deputies attempted to place Ward’s hands behind her back and she resisted at first, but deputies were able to handcuff her, per the report.
Ward was transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call. She remains in jail with a $2000 bond.
