The value of property and personal property — agricultural, commercial, industrial, residential, or utility and conservation — in addition to motor vehicles, mobile homes, timber, and heavy duty equipment is used to calculate the gross digest regarding millage rates.
Subtract exemptions from the gross digest and that will calculate the net digest, according to the millage rate presentation presented by Jennifer Hallman, Villa Rica’s finance director, during the first millage rate public hearing on Tuesday morning.
Because parts of Villa Rica sit inside both Carroll and Douglas counties, Hallman prepared a presentation that represents the tax digests for both counties to help set the millage rate.
Currently, for Villa Rica, the 2022 gross digest is $1.02 billion, with residential at 51%, industrial at 26%, commercial at 20.22%, and 1.87% in items such as utilities, motor vehicles, agricultural, conservation, and mobile homes, timber, and heavy equipment.
With a 41% net digest in Douglas county and a 59% of the net digest in Carroll County, according to Hallman, Villa Rica is looking at a 19.30% increase.
“Some people will look at this notice and say, ‘oh my goodness, my tax bill is going to go up 19.30%.’ That is not the% that the tax increase is,” Hallman said. “That is the increase in tax revenue that we will generate from both reassessed growth and new growth.”
Reassessed/inflationary growth that Douglas County and Villa Rica experienced is 11.62% and 7.54%, respectively, which comes out to a total of 9.10% for Villa Rica.
New growth experienced in both counties yields a total for VR at 10.20%, with Douglas County experiencing new growth at 16.64% and Carroll county at 6.23%. After putting those together, Villa Rica’s digest increased 19.30%.
Although it is required by law to advertise an increase in millage rates, Hallman is proposing to maintain the current millage rate of 6.250.
For 2021, the value of one mill was $727,106, and in 2022, the value of one mill is $867,418.
In Hallman’s presentation, she noted that “state law requires the calculation of a ‘rollback’ millage rate to offset any inflationary increases to the digest.”
Inflationary growth divided by the 2022 net digest multiplied by the prior year’s millage rate will render the new millage rollback.
In this case, Villa Rica’s rollback millage rate equals to 5.773 when the rollback millage of 0.477 is subtracted from 2021’s millage rate. With keeping the current millage rate as opposed to the rollback rate, Villa Rica will see an 8.26% increase with $413,000 in generated revenue.
“We are proposing, suggesting, recommending, that we maintain the same millage rate that we had last year,” Hallman said. “Because of the lovely state law, we have to advertise it as an increase in taxes.”
One of the reasons Hallman suggests that Villa Rica maintains the millage rate is in regards to the Total Budget Request.
According to Hallman’s slideshow, the overall total budget requests including personnel, additional operating items such as new projects, programs, and ideas that the departments want to request for this upcoming budget and capital equals a total of $16.5 million in requested funds. A total of $6.7 million was funded with $9.8 million going unfunded.
“This is one of the reasons why we want to or are recommending to maintain the millage rate,” Hallman said. “This is something that we don’t want to sit idle like maybe has been done in years past where we kick the can down the road. We want to be able to fund the needs of prior years that have not been met, fund the needs for the current year, and also look forward. This just shows you that there are a lot more needs. Yes, some of them are wants but the majority of them are needs in the city. So, we need to fix what’s happened in the past, fix today, and also look towards tomorrow.”
There were two public hearings held in regards to setting the millage rate for Villa Rica on Tuesday. The final adoption meeting and public hearing for the millage rate will be held on Aug. 30.
