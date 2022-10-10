VILLA RICA — The Lady Wildcats closed up a perfect 16-0 season in region play last Thursday with two big wins over Tri-Cities at home, and with that record, Villa Rica claimed a championship in Region 5-5A.
The Wildcats end the regular season with just four losses on the year in an impressive 24-4 overall record. The team scored a total of 343 runs throughout the year, and their pitching staff sported a roughly 2.7 ERA according to MaxPreps.
Villa Rica ended their region championship run with two high-scoring run-rule games in Thursday’s double header against Tri-Cities.
The first game was a 19-0 three-inning affair, one in which both Olivia Wooten and Emily Scara hit home runs. Wooten and Scara were both perfect at the plate, combining for a total of five hits and eleven RBIs between the two.
Emily Ferro also pitched a no hitter through the three-inning game, piling up eight strikeouts in a short span.
Game two was also a run-rule rout, this time a 16-0 affair. Savannah Wren was the main standout in game two, knocking back a home run on offense as well as pitching the Wildcats’ second consecutive no hitter with eight total strikeouts.
Seven different Villa Rica batters got hits in game two, with Toree Wofford leading the way with two hits on two at-bats.
Though these were big run-rule wins, they are surprisingly not the biggest wins the Wildcats have put together this season. In fact, Villa Rica has won by 20 or more runs in three different games this season, including 26-0 and 26-1 wins over Creekside and a 20-0 win over Mays.
Thursday’s region-sealing games also marked the 15th and 16th run-rule wins for Villa Rica this season.
After being named region champs, Villa Rica will host the first round of the GHSA State Tournament, and their opponent will be North Springs, the fourth-seed team out of 6-5A. Date and time for this matchup is yet to be determined.
Villa Rica will close out the regular season with a pair of non-region tournament games at home this Saturday against Bremen at 10 a.m. and Commerce at 2 p.m.
