VR Softball Region Champions 2022

With two quick run-rule wins over Tri-Cities on Thursday, Villa Rica softball was crowned 5-5A Region Champions. They will play host to North Springs in the first round of GHSA State Playoffs.

 Photo Credit Villa Rica High Lady Wildcats Softball on Facebook

VILLA RICA — The Lady Wildcats closed up a perfect 16-0 season in region play last Thursday with two big wins over Tri-Cities at home, and with that record, Villa Rica claimed a championship in Region 5-5A.

The Wildcats end the regular season with just four losses on the year in an impressive 24-4 overall record. The team scored a total of 343 runs throughout the year, and their pitching staff sported a roughly 2.7 ERA according to MaxPreps.

