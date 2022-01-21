If all goes to plan, before the end of next year, a new development in Villa Rica will generate more than a half million dollars in new sales tax revenues – money for Carroll County, the county school board, for Villa Rica and other county cities.
And that’s just during the last part of 2023. By Christmas 2024, those government entities will divide more than $2 million in sales tax revenue, the vast majority of which will benefit Carroll County’s government and all the school systems administered by the BOE; not just Villa Rica, but Whitesburg, Bowdon, and all the rest.
Fuqua Development, one of the largest commercial developers in the Southeast, announced last fall that it would develop a large parcel on the Carroll County side of Punkintown Road, directly across from the Mirror Lake community. The as-yet unnamed project would be anchored by a major grocery store and contain restaurants and shops, as well as 255 townhomes and 208 apartments.
In meetings with Villa Rica officials, the company has projected the retail portion of the project will generate $69 million in annual retail sales. With three pennies of every sales dollar dedicated to the county’s three local option sales taxes, the company has estimated the county’s government entities will split annual tax revenue of $2.070 million.
Fuqua has a proven track record in development. Some of its notable metro Atlanta projects include The Battery at SunTrust Park, The Exchange @ Gwinnett, Decatur Crossings, and Peachtree Corners Town Center, among many others. But the company has been active in other Southeastern states, and currently has projects underway in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida.
In December, Jeff Fuqua, the company’s founder, discussed his plans with a host of Carroll County officials, including members of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and the county Board of Education.
Each governing body in the county gets a share of at least one of three sales taxes: a 1% Local Option Sales Tax, a 1% Special Local Option Sales Tax, and in the case of the county school system, a 1% educational or E-SPLOST. The taxes are disbursed to the governments according to a set formula.
Carroll County, as the largest government, gets the lion’s share of the LOST and SPLOST revenue. The remainder is distributed to cities within the county, including Villa Rica, Carrollton, Bowdon, etc.
In June 2020, Carroll County voters reauthorized the educational SPLOST that had been a key component of the school system’s revenue stream since the tax was first levied in 1998. The county school board gets the largest share of the funds, while the rest is distributed to Carrollton City Schools and the Bremen school system, a sliver of which operates in Carroll County.
Fuqua has plans to begin constructing the Punkintown Road development by the second quarter of this year, putting them on track to perhaps open by September 2023. If the retail outlets begin generating the kind of sales that Fuqua has forecast, all the taxing authorities in the county could see $500,000 at the end of 2023.
But during the 12 months of 2024, Fuqua says the governments will receive over $2 million. Villa Rica officials have calculated that of that sum, Carroll County would receive $830,000 in LOST and SPLOST revenues. Villa Rica would receive over $106,000 and Carrollton would receive over $320,000. And Fuqua has said the governments can expect similar amounts each year afterward.
For county schools, this means that the Board of Education would see over $519,000 in annual sales tax added to its ESPLOST collections. Carrollton City Schools would have $143,000 more in ESPLOST revenue.
The current SPLOST and ESPLOST have terms of six and five years respectively, so these funds would be added near the mid-point of both terms.
The Fuqua development will also generate new property taxes for the governments, calculated on the value of the new construction. In speaking to county officials in December, Fuqua spoke of a “halo effect” of his project by which surrounding properties would also be developed.
Villa Rica has hopes of tying the Fuqua project property taxes to a Tax Allocation District (TAD), which would give the city leverage in determining how those “halo” projects can develop. That, city officials say, could help control how much of those changes could impact county resources, particularly in terms of new school students that the school board would have to accommodate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.