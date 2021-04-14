VR policeman returns home; chief relates story of his rescue

Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy returned home Tuesday night, one day after being shot in the line of duty.
Gordy, who had been hospitalized in Atlanta, was escorted to his home by fellow officers as he rode in a limousine. The vehicles arrived in Villa Rica around 8:30 p.m.
Earlier, Police Chief Michael Mansour gave Villa Rica City Council members a detailed and emotional account of how Gordy had been rescued by fellow officers after he had been wounded by a gunman from Alabama who fired at officers with an AK-47 rifle during a Monday morning police chase through Carroll County.
Along with Gordy, Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway was wounded during the incident, as was Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto. Repetto was treated and released for his injuries on Monday, but Holloway remains at Grady Memorial Hospital.
In a statement released early Tuesday, a Carrollton police spokesperson reported that Holloway was “still in ICU but improving.” The spokesperson added that Holloway’s doctors remain pleased with his progress and that the officer’s vital signs are “perfect.”
During Tuesday’s Villa Rica meeting, Mansour briefed council members and the public on the events leading up to the shooting, giving an emotional account. He thanked all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted in the operation, particularly in the rescue of Gordy. He encouraged the public to not only thank law officers for their service, but also their spouses and families.
Mansour also credited his department’s recent acquisition of heavy-duty armored vests with saving the life of the Villa Rica officer.
The officers were injured during a chase with two heavily armed men that played out in the early hours of Monday. That chase ended near Villa Rica when one of the men was killed by officers and the other was captured following what authorities described as a negotiation.
The person killed by lawmen was identified as Pier Shelton of Birmingham. His cousin, Aaron Jajuan Shelton of Center Point, Alabama, remains in the Carroll County Jail with multiple felony counts, including three counts of assault and battery and five charges of aggravated assault.
The incident began at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, when a state patrol trooper clocked a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 at 111 mph. The trooper pulled over the car, identified as a Nissan, but the driver sped away. The trooper then pursued the vehicle, but his patrol car was disabled by rifle fire from the vehicle’s passenger. GBI agents have since identified the assailant’s weapon as an AK-47.
Mansour told council members that after his car was disabled, the trooper radioed law enforcement warning them about the heavy firepower he had encountered and warned the officers “you need to be ready for a shoot-out.”
Villa Rica Police officers who responded to the call were thus given time to put on special, heavy-duty armored vests that the department had acquired only a month ago thanks to a fund-raising drive among Villa Rica citizens. The vests are heavier than the standard-issue vests VRPD officers wear daily and are capable of stopping such high velocity rounds as those fired by military grade weapons.
Mansour said that after learning of the incident and that it was still unfolding, he went to the scene, stopping first at the Highway 61/166 “triangle,” where the Carrollton officer had been shot and his patrol car had collided with a utility pole. By that time, Mansour said, the men that Carrollton Police and sheriff’s deputies had been chasing had wrecked their Nissan just up Highway 61 near Ithica Elementary School.
Listening to police radio traffic, Mansour heard his officers report that shots had been fired and that Gordy had been wounded. Ambulances were standing by where Mansour and other law officers were, but their crews could not go into the area because at least one gunman was at large.
Among the officers standing with Mansour was Capt. Guy Pope of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
“Guy looked at me and he said, ‘We’re going to get him.’ ”
Mansour said that Pope asked the EMT crew to get his vehicle, crouch down in the back, and go with him to rescue the officer.
“I mean, that’s heroic to me,” Mansour told the council. “That’s guts.”
Other officers rendered aid to the wounded officer, who was then successfully brought from the scene and taken down the road where a helicopter ambulance was waiting.
Mansour said that the vest Gordy had been wearing showed signs of being struck and that the officer sustained injuries consistent with what would be caused by his vest stopping a bullet.
“That vest stopped that round,” Mansour said. “And that rifle round would have penetrated his regular vest and possibly could have caused his death.”
Mansour thanked the numerous police agencies that responded to the scene, which included units from Douglas and Coweta counties.
“One of the things I do want everybody else to think about in situations like this is — think about the husbands and wives of these officers and the families of these officers,” Mansour said. “I’ve been a cop for 40 years, and I’ve been married for 25 of those. And my wife’s been a cop’s wife — and it ain’t easy.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gordy and his family meet expenses as he continues to recover from his injuries. As of Wednesday morning, the site had raised just over $8,000 of its $20,000 goal.
