Villa Rica council members on Tuesday approved a package of police equipment upgrades that include new weapons, communications, and new surveillance equipment.
The total cost of the 11-item package was $176,981 and was an apparent reaction to an April incident in which three Carroll County law officers — one of whom was a Villa Rica policeman — were wounded in the line of duty.
The purchases were approved unanimously as part of a slate of items that council members had previously agreed upon during a work session.
At the council’s April 14 meeting, the panel heard an impassioned presentation by VRPD Chief Michael Mansour, who described the incident two days previously in which Policeman Chase Gordy and two other officers were seriously injured in encounters with a heavily armed man.
The April 12 incident began on Interstate 20, during which a suspect armed with an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle first disabled a state trooper’s patrol car, then wounded Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway and Gordy. The suspect was later killed in a gun battle with two Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, one of whom, Jay Repetto, was injured in the arm.
In his presentation, Mansour discussed the arsenal of resources brought to the scene by other police agencies who responded to the manhunt during that early-morning incident. Among the pieces of equipment Mansour mentioned was a drone, an airborne semi-autonomous flying machine that the other police agencies deployed to search for the gunman and his accomplice.
Among the items approved by the council on Tuesday was $7,244 for purchase of a DJI Mavic 2 drone, which the department plans to use for “search and rescue operations, locating wanted persons, photographing crime scenes” and assisting in certain accident investigations.
The council also approved $7,995 in training an officer to fly the device, which under FAA regulations can only be done under certain conditions. Although drones autonomously stabilize themselves for photography, a human operator is needed to control the aircraft — which is propelled by four fast-spinning rotors — when it is operating near people or within controlled airspaces.
But aircraft was not the only thing on list of equipment approved for the police department. The council also approved $27,500 for the purchase of a network of 10 surveillance cameras that will be installed at key intersections in the city.
The FLOCK camera system “reads” license plates of passing vehicles and checks them against a database of plate numbers, searching for ones associated with vehicles driven by people with active warrants or suspected of other crimes.
Such a system is being used in Carrollton and was, in fact used to locate the suspects in the April 12 incident after they had temporarily eluded law officers. However, the camera systems are controversial because they sometimes produce false results and raise concerns among privacy advocates.
The council also approved the purchase of 31 mobile routers for VRPD patrol vehicles at a total cost of $14,880, plus an additional expenditure of $16,244 for special antennae for the devices.
Council members had been told that the equipment was needed for the mobile data transfers between the vehicles and police headquarters, communication that is sometimes hampered by distance and other factors. The new routers use a special network for first responders operated by AT&T that increase the coverage area and distance.
The council also approved a $40,000 cost to improve the police department’s communications with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Also approved was $12,675 for forensic cell phone equipment that can extract evidence from seized mobile devices faster, as well as the training needed to use the equipment.
The police department will receive many new weapons, some of which are meant to fire “less lethal” rounds.
Among these are nine Mossberg shotguns costing $5,610 which are designed to fire beanbags, and $3,773 for pepper ball launcher kits. This equipment is meant to subdue suspects while minimizing physical harm to themselves or officers.
The council also voted to approve $24,565 for the purchase of 51 AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, with optics and carrying cases. The weapons will equip each officer and will replace 36 older versions of the same type of weapon.
Additionally, the council approved $16,535 to equip each officer with a Kel-Tec KS7 patrol shotgun.
Funding for the purchases will come through various sources, including the department’s technology fund, as well as the general fund, the budget for which was also amended during the council meeting to approve the items.
