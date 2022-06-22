The Villa Rica Parks & Recreation Department hosted the Dizzy Dean District 2 8U Boys Baseball Tournament at Gold Dust Park this past week. The Paulding Sox were crowned champs, besting a local Bremen team 16-1 in the championship game.
Villa Rica’s 8U boys team went into the sixteen-team single elimination bracket seeded 10th. The Villa Rica team finished the tournament, including pool play, with a 2-2 record.
The Villa Rica boys faced off against the eventual District Champions, Paulding County Sox, in their first pool game. Villa Rica faced the champions again in bracket play after eliminating Douglasville’s Hunter Park, the seventh seed.
The top four seeded teams going onto bracket play were the Bremen Blue Devils, Paulding Co. Sox, Ranburne, and the Paulding County Blue All-Stars.
The finals came down to the Sox and the Blue Devils. The top-seeded Bremen could not muster a run until the bottom of the third, and that would be the only run the Blue Devils could manage to put on the board.
The Sox, on the other hand, started off hot with seven runs in the top of the first and set the tone for the eventual win. The Sox went on to score an additional nine runs over the five-inning game, finishing with a 16-1 final score.
The Paulding County Sox recorded a 6-0 record in the tournament. They were strong on both sides of the ball, scoring a total of 115 runs while only allowing seven runs.
The Sox will travel to Mississippi to compete in the Dizzy Dean World Series in July after stopping off in Canton to play in the Dizzy Dean State tourney.
