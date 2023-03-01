Villa Rica led by as much as nine runs to start a Carroll-County baseball tilt with Central on Tuesday, but the Lions charged back to tie the game up at 11-11.
Ultimately, a Layton Hyneman RBI single put Villa Rica ahead for good in the sixth inning, sealing what became a 13-11 win.
Central utilized five different pitchers in the loss, with Tyler Woodside spending the most time on the mound with two and one-thirds innings pitched.
The Lions had eleven total hits in the game, with Vicari Swain, Tucker Lambert, and Davis Smith leading the way with two hits each.
In total, Villa Rica tallied seven hits, led by both Zach Pharr and Wesley Wallace who both went two-for-four at the plate.
Wallace was also the winning pitcher for the Wildcats, pitching three and two thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
After a scoreless first inning, the Wildcats scored four runs in the second and a game-high five runs in the third. The five-run inning was powered by Wesley Gaines, Hyneman, and Will Wallace, who all drove in runs.
This put Villa Rica up 9-0 going into the bottom of the third, but that was when Central fired up their offense with three runs, starting with a Swain RBI single and continuing on sacrifice fly balls by Brandon Musick and Brennan Ray.
A pair of runs walked in for Villa Rica in the fourth inning, re-establishing a big lead, this time at 11-3.
Central needed something big, and that was exactly what they got with seven runs in the fourth. The Lions hit a total of eight singles in the inning. They found home plate on singles by Swain, Walker Altman, Ray, Woodside, and Lambert, as well as on an error on a ball put into play by Musick.
Following a three-up, three-down inning for Villa Rica, Central's Smith singled to send the tying run home, 11-11, in the bottom half of the fifth.
But Central did not find another run after that point, while Villa Rica put up one run in both the sixth and seventh innings to retake the lead and add some insurance.
Villa Rica pitcher Wallace closed the seventh inning with three straight outs, the last of which was a strikeout of Musick on a 1-2 count.
Villa Rica (4-1) will be at Lithia Springs this Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Central (3-6) will have a double header against Mt. Pisgah at home this Saturday, starting at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.