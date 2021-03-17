Villa Rica officials can see 3,000 housing units on the horizon for the city, growth that will add some 7,500 people to the city’s population, perhaps by mid-decade.
The city’s subdivisions are rapidly being completed after being stalled during the recession of 2008, officials say. What’s more, new apartment complexes are being planned, as well as a few new developments.
This growth isn’t being matched by a demand for commercial development in the city, or with an expansion of its industrial base. But the addition of more people may give the city a bigger slice of the special purpose local option sales tax pie when funds are reallocated based on the result of the 2020 census three years hence.
During the March 9 City Council meeting, City Manager Tom Barber reported on the housing boom to council members. Based on building permits and other plans in various stages of development, he said city staff foresees some 3,000 housing units in the city’s near future. With an estimated occupancy of 2.5 people per unit, Barber said that could mean 7,500 new residents.
The discussion was further evidence of a population growth in Villa Rica that has continued since 2000, when the city had 4,100 people, according to U.S. Census figures. Just 20 years later, the city has more than tripled in size, with a population of over 17,000 based on projections of the 2020 census.
“You know, we could be at 25,000 folks here before too much beyond the next census,” Barber told council members.
New construction is taking place in several subdivisions around the city that were only partially developed when the 2008 recession scuttled many builders’ plans. Barber said on Monday, these developments are now on track to be filled out, and townhomes and apartment units are also on the horizon. And there are at least three projects on the drawing board for senior living facilities.
There is still space for even more development, but those tracts have not been platted much less sold. One reason may be the lot is too difficult to make suitable for construction; another may be that builders have only shown an interest in building starter homes on sites where larger, more expensive homes are desired.
There is no way of knowing whether the plans being made for new homes will result in the boost in population that Barber discussed. As he noted in an interview with the Villa Rican on Monday, some of the plans now being made could fall through, some for their own logistical reasons but also, as happened in 2008, due to a downturn in the national economy.
“At some point, we’ve got to have another bubble burst on the housing,” Barber said. It's not like we're going to do 300 [permits per month] and then 325 and 350; there's got to be a disruption in there someplace because that just isn’t the way the market works.”
Nevertheless, Barber has settled upon a plan of slow, steady growth for the city that depends on a large volume of home and commercial businesses. That’s because the city, whose infrastructure was designed for a smaller town and an earlier age, has got to pay its way through its growing pains.
In September, Barber laid out a plan for the next 20 years, time in which he expects the city to steadily grow, with rising water-sewer revenue that will help pay the many millions of dollars for the infrastructure work the city needs.
And, in a case of the chicken vs. the egg, the expanding number of housing units will put further strain on the city’s infrastructure resources.
Barber has calculated that the city must add at least 500 new residential units to the city each year, or about 1,000 new residents, to maintain this slow but steady pattern of growth. Those new users of city utilities would increase the revenue needed to repay low-interest loans that Barber reckoned to be less risky than the debt the city has previously taken on.
Barber has also advocated the creation of a second industrial park to supplement the one that now exists on the northwest side of the city. But he has said that this park should attract business and industries that pay higher wages, which would increase the number and buying power of the city’s workday population.
Those industries would add to the city digest, but even more value to the digest would be added through TADs, or Tax Allocation Districts. These are currently undeveloped tracts of land that the city would pay to install infrastructure, while offering bonds to developers to create new buildings. The property taxes those new buildings generate would be deferred until the bonds and infrastructure investment are paid.
The city has created a TAD for the area between Mirror Lake Boulevard in downtown. The expectation is that a new roadway, the Mirror Lake Connector, would create new commercial and possibly new residential development along its track.
Similarly, commercial development is expected to spring up alongside the North Loop Bypass once it is completed.
But these commercial developments are far down the proverbial road, and despite the interest new residents have shown in Villa Rica, commercial developers have not shown much interest in following them to the City of Gold. Part of that reason, Barber said, may be the uncertainties of the pandemic economy.
“I'm not yet seeing anybody ring the dinner bell and say, hey, let's all go to Villa Rica and build because they've added so many rooftops, because it hadn't happened,” Barber said. “I mean, a few hundred houses just isn't enough, especially with COVID. Who wants to go open a restaurant when you don't even know if you can keep your dining room open?”
In September, Barber hoped that the combination of new homes, new industry, and new development would raise the city’s tax digest from its current $1.75 billion to $2.5 billion. The property tax generated through that development, plus the water-sewer fees collected from those new customers, would pay for the infrastructure upgrades to service both established and newer residents.
If that pans out, the combination of property tax and water department revenue could help pay for the boom that’s coming. And, eventually, the population surge could lead to additional revenues from SPLOST.
On Tuesday, voters in Carroll County approved a continuation of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another six-year term. Villa Rica’s current share of the 1% added to retail sales amounts to about 7.5%, or $9 million. The city also collects a share of the Douglas County SPLOST for capital projects on that side of the border.
With the completion of the new census, those allocations will be reshuffled in about three years, and due to the explosive growth Villa Rica has seen in the past 10 years – and counting – the city’s share of the SPLOST could also increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.