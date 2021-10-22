Villa Rica employees can get up to $350 as an incentive to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Under a plan introduced by Mayor Gil McDougal, full-time employees can receive that much as a one-time bonus, while part-time employees would receive $150, upon submitting a vaccination card to the city’s human resources department by Nov. 4.
The vaccinations are not mandatory, and employees can still receive the bonus without a vaccine if they show they have a sincere religious objection, or submit a doctor’s letter saying that a medical condition precludes them from receiving the COVID vaccine. The employee does not have to disclose that condition.
If all eligible city employees take the incentive, the cost would be $60,375. McDougal said Thursday that funds for the incentive would come from federal dollars the city has received to mitigate the impact the pandemic has had on the city, and will be paid through the wellness program of the city’s partially self-funded employee health insurance.
McDougal said he decided to offer the incentive both to provide health protections for the staff and to forestall any determination that federal vaccine mandates might be applied to cities.
“The whole idea of the federal money is to mitigate COVID-19 and the impact that it has,” McDougal said. “So clearly encouraging people to get the vaccine would fall under that.”
Vaccines have proved effective in preventing COVID infections, or reducing the severity and fatal outcomes of breakthrough cases, even with the aggressive Delta variant of the virus. Tanner Health Systems officials say that of the 221 COVID-related deaths in their four facilities since February – when the vaccines became available -- 190 of those were unvaccinated patients, or 86%.
Despite that fact, vaccination has become a political and cultural lightning rod, with views on mandated vaccination becoming politically polarized in a way that mandates for polio and smallpox vaccines in the early 1960s did not.
President Biden announced in September that all companies that employ 100 or more people must require those workers to be vaccinated against COVID, or provide weekly negative test results to their employers. Some governors, including Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, have attacked that plan and threatened legal action against federal authorities that might enforce such mandates.
But Kemp has signaled support of incentives, at least in certain circumstances.
In August, Kemp announced a COVID vaccine incentive for Georgians on the State Health Benefit Plan, enabling 325,000 state employees to be eligible for a $150 Visa gift card, or up to $480 healthcare expense credits.
McDougal said this week that he had consulted the Georgia Municipal Association over his incentive plan, but that organization – which provides consultancy and policy advocacy services for Georgia cities – was unclear on whether Biden’s policies might eventually be applied to cities that employ over 100 people.
Villa Rica currently has 162 full-time employees and 21 part-time workers.
COVID is an expensive infection to treat. According to Health.com, a recent analysis by the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker estimates that the average cost of getting treated in a hospital for COVID is at least $20,000 – a cost that some health experts say is 150 times what Medicare pays providers to provide the shots to make them free to the public.
Since 2017, Villa Rica has essentially been providing its own health insurance to city employees, pooling paycheck deductions into a fund from which their doctor visits and medication costs are paid. But like all health care policies, the self-funded insurance is vulnerable to high costs from an employee’s catastrophic illness or expensive medical treatments.
It is not the first time McDougal has taken action to combat the pandemic.
In July 2020, seven months after COVID-19 entered the country, McDougal issued an executive order to require those visiting city offices and buildings wear a mask while inside. At the time, Kemp was engaged in a power struggle with cities like Atlanta and Savannah, which had issued requirements for mask in apparent defiance of the governor’s executive orders that cities must defer to his authority.
McDougal stressed that his mask order was made to protect city employees, and was in line with other employer mandates.
According to a city document announcing the vaccine incentive program, the purpose of those incentives is “to help stop the spread of COVID-19, protect or staff, and insulate the taxpayer from unnecessary expense.”
According to the incentive policy, workers who choose not to be vaccinated as a personal choice, even those who do so without the religious or medical exemptions, “should not feel that their decision will be highlighted in any way,” just as those who do not participate in the city’s wellness plan, or are tobacco users, are highlighted.
