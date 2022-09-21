A Villa Rica man has been extradited back to Georgia to face murder charges after being located out of state.
Warrants were issued for Campris Tyrique Hill, 24, of Villa Rica for the charges of murder and aggravated assault after being identified as the alleged shooter in an incident that occurred early March.
Hill was located in Youngstown, Ohio after being arrested on drug charges and giving a false name. He was extradited back to Georgia on Tuesday, Sept. 19, where he will have to face the charges.
According to Cornell Law, extradition is the removal of a person from a requested state to a requesting state for criminal prosecution or punishment. Put differently, to extradite is to surrender, or obtain surrender of, a fugitive from one jurisdiction to another.
On March 2, Villa Rica Police responded to the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard for a report of two people that had been shot.
Hill is accused of being the alleged suspect that killed one of the victims, Alvin Doby, 24, of Villa Rica, who died at the hospital. The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Hill is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
