The Villa Rica city council announced after convening in an executive session during their monthly meeting on Tuesday evening that the city’s Municipal court Judge Michael Hubbard submitted his resignation.
Hubbard was recently appointed to be the Chief Magistrate Judge for Carroll County following the death of previous Chief Magistrate Judge Alton Johnson.
Hubbard’s resignation will go into effect May 20. The city will be accepting applications from individuals interested in the position for the next 10 days leading up to May 20.
Mayor Gil McDougal requested that the applications be submitted to City Manager Tom Barber and City Attorney David Mecklin.
McDougal announced that the council has selected Lena Taylor as department head of human resources. The vote to approve Taylor as a new hire was unanimous.
“We have had an exhaustive process to say the least. We have been close at different times and finally I feel like we’re there. I think we got a real winner in this lady. I have a lot of confidence in her. She comes to us with city experience, also university experience. She was most recently a consultant and now she will be joining Villa Rica with this vote here tonight and I am excited to welcome her here,” McDougal said.
Uncorked on Main, 129 Main Street in Villa Rica, submitted a request for an alcohol catering permit. The business currently holds two permits from the city, an occupational tax permit and alcohol permit.
Uncorked’s current alcohol permit license is designated as a farm winery. They are looking to expand their service offerings which is why they are requesting to obtain an alcohol catering permit.
The council voted to approve this request 4-1 with Council member Shirley Marchman opposing.
Uncorked on Main submitted a second request that was dependent upon them obtaining approval for their alcohol catering permit which was a request to obtain a license agreement with the city of Villa Rica to provide the sale of beer and wine at the Villa Rica Main Street summer concert series for 2022 at The MILL Amphitheater.
The council voted to approve this request 4-1 with Council member Shirley Marchman opposing.
This approval allows Uncorked to provide alcohol at the June 4, July 9 and August 6 summer concerts as well as the September 9 Gold Rush summer concert.
McDougal recognized some city employees for earning licenses that coincide with their job and employment anniversaries.
Hunter Oldham and C.J. McDougal were recognized for earning their Class III Wastewater license. Robert Elliott and Chase Martin earned their Wastewater Collection license. Tyler Gable earned his State Wastewater Lab Analyst license.
“You know these roles that they take on are the least glamorous of the jobs, but they are the ones you count on but you don’t know how much you count on until you go to do something in your house like drain the bathtub. These aren’t the sexy jobs, but these guys are very much appreciated for all the hard work that they do,” McDougal said.
Christie Gail Frost was recognized for five years of service with the distribution and collection department and Ethan Joseph Waits for five years of services with solid waste.
The Villa Rica Council will hold their next council meeting May 24 at 6 p.m. There will be no meeting in June.
