Villa Rica Middle School represented well at the Georgia Middle School Championship this past weekend at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia.
The Villa Rica Middle’s first pole vault competitor, Ahmir Sims, placed eighth in the event with a height of eight feet and 10 inches.
In the discus, Drason Cousin won eighth place with a throw of 128 feet, 10 inches. In the 100-meter Hurdles, Cassidy North placed seventh with a time of 17.18 seconds.
Then, to top it off, an eighth grader, Zachery Daniels, won first place in the 100-meter hurdles.
With a time of 14.01 seconds, Zachery Daniels broke the school record again, and with a new personal record and is now placed in the top middle-school 100 meter hurdlers of the nation.
