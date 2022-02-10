Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal vetoed an action on Thursday taken by the City Council during its Feb. 8 regular meeting.
The action, an ordinance amendment, was approved by a 3-2 vote. If allowed to stand, the ordinance would have allowed PTVs to travel on city streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. The purpose of this amendment was to allow PTV owners access to more city streets.
“While I am generally in favor of maximum use of Golf Carts across Villa Rica, being a strong advocate for the East Side Connector which will connect the east side of Villa Rica to the downtown area and include a designated golf cart path, I cannot support a blanket increase of the speed limits upon which Golf Carts may travel across the city,” Mayor Gil McDougal said in his veto statement. “Whether recognized or not, this law is really not about 'golf carts' per se, as state law defines golf carts as being for golf courses or getting to and from golf courses and they are limited to speeds of no more than 15 mph by law.”
Councilmember Danny Carter spoke in favor of the amendment during the council meeting, saying the initial plan was for Villa Rica to be a “golf cart friendly neighborhood” by implementing passing lanes for golf carts, but that went away when the economy declined.
Captain Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department spoke during the council meeting as well, stating that he finds it unsafe to change the speed limit along with his officers that he said he spoke with about the ordinance.
Some of the concerns mentioned were impatient drivers trying to pass golf carts that can only go an estimated 20 miles per hour and kids being on golf carts and potentially driving.
“Any PTV’s out on the roadway going more than 20 mph are illegal to begin with. The State of Georgia believes that these vehicles traveling on roads with speed limits above 25 are inappropriate for their roads. Vehicles backing up behind PTV’s going no faster than 20 mph on a road with 35 mph limit presents an increased hazard,” McDougal said also in his veto statement. “The staff recommended against this change. The police department, charged with keeping our community and our streets safe, recommended against this change. Every citizen that spoke in public comments implored against this change. I will always stand by our police officers and the safety of our citizens.”
The veto will keep the ordinance remaining as is with PTVs only being allowed on city streets 25 miles per hour or less.
The city charter gives the mayor the power to veto any act by the council, a power that is unique to other chief executives in west Georgia. The charter specifies that four council members must vote to override the mayor’s veto to ensure the council’s action takes effect.
It's the second time in his tenure that McDougal has used his veto power. In Aug. 28, 2020, McDougal vetoed an amendment to the city's anti-smoking ordinance that was passed three days prior.
In that case, the Villa Rica Council failed to override McDougal's veto.
