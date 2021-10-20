A Villa Rica man has been indicted by a Carroll County grand jury on 67 counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
Anthony Kalman Lloyd Cole, 35, was initially charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children in September 2020 after police said he was found to be in possession of child pornography.
According to a Villa Rica police department press release in 2020, the arrest resulted from a thorough investigation which began from a cyber-tip from the GBI.
VR police Captain Keith Shaddix said that these cases have been investigated since June 1 of last year.
Shaddix said the IP address that was part of the tip sent by the GBI was a Villa Rica address, which police say they connected back to Cole.
The case was then turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit district attorney and Cole was indicted on Sept. 1, 2021.
According to evidence seen by officials, Cole allegedly possessed several video files of minors engaging in explicit, sexual conduct with adult men and women.
For example, in one of the videos, a minor is seen performing lewd acts with a hair brush, according to a copy of the indictment.
The videos were discovered on June 24.
A copy of the indictment alleges that those seen in the photos and videos are minors between the ages of seven and 16.
“Most of the minors in the videos are well underage,” said Shaddix.
Shaddix told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that they have not found a connection linking Cole to the children in the video.
“No one in the videos have been identified,” said Shaddix. “You can see that the men are adult men, but their faces are not shown.
“Some of the minors in the video appear to be from overseas, but we cannot prove that at this time. Right now, we just know he was in possession of the videos and images of these minors.”
As of Wednesday, Cole is still in the Carroll County jail. And a court date has not yet been scheduled.
