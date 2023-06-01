The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another alleged drug dealer, Gregory Camp, 39, of Villa Rica, Georgia on May 30, 2023. Camp was charged for Drug Trafficking as well as Possession of Fentanyl.

According to the report, Deputy Kevin Johnson was patrolling around Highway 61 and Old Villa Rica Highway when he saw a gray Toyota Rav4 that he was aware was driven by Camp who had active arrest warrants. Camp was parked at the BP gas station on Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. Johnson entered his vehicle and left the parking lot moving Northbound on Highway 61.

