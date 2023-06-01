The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another alleged drug dealer, Gregory Camp, 39, of Villa Rica, Georgia on May 30, 2023. Camp was charged for Drug Trafficking as well as Possession of Fentanyl.
According to the report, Deputy Kevin Johnson was patrolling around Highway 61 and Old Villa Rica Highway when he saw a gray Toyota Rav4 that he was aware was driven by Camp who had active arrest warrants. Camp was parked at the BP gas station on Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. Johnson entered his vehicle and left the parking lot moving Northbound on Highway 61.
Johnson conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle off of South Van Wert Road. Johnson proceeded to make contact with the driver who identified himself as Camp. Johnson placed Camp in handcuffs and let him know he was being arrested due to active arrest warrants.
Camp told Johnson that he was aware.
While speaking to Johnson, Camp said that there were drugs in the vehicle that all belonged to him. When asked how much was in there and where, Camp stated that there was a lot of meth located in his center console. Johnson located the meth which was inside a small black zip up container. There was also a small plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl. Johnson also lated multiple small clear plastic baggies and a digital scale.
Camp was transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with Felony Drug Trafficking and Felony Possession of Fentanyl.
Camp also has trafficking cases in Haralson/Paulding according to authorities.
