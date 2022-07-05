A Villa Rica man accused of stealing the cremains of a small child earlier this year has been arrested.
On March 18, a report was filed accusing Matthew Aaron Norum, 41, of Villa Rica of stealing cremains, also known as ashes, of a five-month-old child.
The ashes were in a box inside the victim’s apartment, who was a close friend of Norum’s for the last couple of years, according to a Carrollton Police Department spokeswoman.
According to the victim, she and her children noticed the box of cremains was missing and Norum had been in the apartment the previous day.
A juvenile remembered Norum going behind the apartment building to “relieve himself” and noticed he was also carrying something, per Carrollton police.
Officers viewed video surveillance from the apartment complex, Paradise Apartments. The video showed Norum, identified by the victim and her juvenile child, carrying the box and placing it in the bushes.
The next day, March 19, video surveillance showed Norum returning to the location and retrieving the box, per Carrollton Police.
According to police, the cremains were never recovered and it is unknown where they are.
Carrollton Police believe Norum was arrested by another jurisdiction when their warrants were served. He was charged with theft by taking and removing a dead body from grave/disturbing content of grave; receive, dispose, or possess dead body or part. The nature of the charge is due to Norum being in possession of a “dead body” by allegedly possessing the cremains and allegedly disposing of them in the bushes.
He was released from the Carroll County Jail on Tuesday on a $3,500 bond.
