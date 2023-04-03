The Villa Rica Police Department have arrested Devon Barnes, 22, and charged him with Simple Assault, False Imprisonment, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On Saturday, the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a report of a female being held against her will in a house on First Street. According to a statement, upon arrival VRPD officers found Barnes had been in an argument with his girlfriend and was accused of keeping the female in a bedroom and not allowing her to leave. While in the home on First Street, VRPD officers reported they found several vacuum sealed bags that had been opened and had a marijuana residue on the inside.
