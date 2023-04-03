Damontae Rogers

The Villa Rica Police Department have arrested Devon Barnes, 22, and charged him with Simple Assault, False Imprisonment, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Saturday, the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a report of a female being held against her will in a house on First Street. According to a statement, upon arrival VRPD officers found Barnes had been in an argument with his girlfriend and was accused of keeping the female in a bedroom and not allowing her to leave. While in the home on First Street, VRPD officers reported they found several vacuum sealed bags that had been opened and had a marijuana residue on the inside.

