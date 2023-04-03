The Villa Rica Police Department have arrested Devon Barnes, 22, and charged him with Simple Assault, False Imprisonment, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On Saturday, the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a report of a female being held against her will in a house on First Street. According to a statement, upon arrival VRPD officers found Barnes had been in an argument with his girlfriend and was accused of keeping the female in a bedroom and not allowing her to leave. While in the home on First Street, VRPD officers reported they found several vacuum sealed bags that had been opened and had a marijuana residue on the inside.
Barnes was placed under arrest initially for Simple Assault and False Imprisonment and VRPD obtained a search warrant. During the search, VRPD officers say they found approximately 16 pounds of marijuana, 56 THC vape pens, and a large amount of money. Upon completion of the search warrant, Barnes was additionally charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Drug Related Objects, and Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Carrollton man arrested for robbing a juvenile
The Carrollton Police Department arrested Damontae Rogers, 18 on Saturday for Robbery and Battery after allegedly robbing a juvenile for $1900 because the victim “owed him $100” according to authorities.
According to the report, Officer Jordan Preston was dispatched to a local restaurant on April 1, 2023, at around 11:07 a.m. in response to a domestic dispute in progress. Dispatch told Preston that a male was on top of a female punching her. Dispatch later told Preston that the call was changed to a robbery, and Rogers had fled the scene on foot towards the Food Depot on Bankhead Highway.
The investigation found that Rogers allegedly assaulted both Tara Brown and the juvenile and stole $1900 from the juvenile. All parties agreed that the juvenile owed Rogers money that was reportedly only $100. All parties went to the ATM but when they got the money out of the ATM, the juvenile’s mother told her not to give Rogers the money, according to the report. Rogers then allegedly took the entire bank envelope from the juvenile.
Rogers is in the Carroll County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.