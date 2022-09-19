A Villa Rica man accused of breaking into a van on Farmers High Road was allegedly connected to a different property damage incident on the same street.
On Sept. 17, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Farmers High Drive in Carrollton. As deputies were en route to the residence, dispatch advised a description of the alleged suspect.
According to the report, when Deputy Kent Evans arrived, he was able to identify the alleged suspect that matched the description as Austin McKinney, 22, of Villa Rica and detain him while he furthered his investigation.
Evans spoke with the complainant who stated that she went outside of her residence when she heard a voice and saw a man rummaging through her husband’s work van, later identified as McKinney. According to the report, when the complainant asked McKinney “what he was doing” he allegedly responded that he “worked for Home Depot and was there collecting equipment.”
The complainant’s father and husband came outside to confront McKinney and at that time, he allegedly told them he “worked for the county” and had a badge and search warrant inside of the van he was breaking into, per the report. According to the report, the complainant continuously told McKinney they were calling 911 and he told them “go ahead and call Carroll County” because they sent him and knew who he was.
Evans went back to his vehicle to speak with a detained McKinney who told him under Miranda that he “worked for the county and was cleaning up an event,” per the report. Then, he changed his narrative and said that “he was a delivery driver for Home Depot.”
According to the report, Evans asked McKinney about having a vehicle, and he stated that it was at the wedding venue on Farmers High Road, but could not provide a name of who’s event he was attending. While on the scene, another call was dispatched in reference to damage to property at a different residence in the 200 block of Farmers High Road alleging that the suspect had driven a vehicle through the complainant’s yard and ran over a lawn mower. A different deputy responded to the incident.
McKinney was placed under arrest and transported to the Carroll County Jail. While en route, Evans located McKinney’s truck — which he confirmed as his — in another yard with the doors open. While completing the vehicle inventory, the deputy that responded to the property damage was able to confirm that the tire tracks were a match to McKinney’s truck, per the report.
McKinney’s truck had empty bottles of alcoholic beverages in the back seat and a cooler with ice and alcoholic beverages, per the report. After an evaluation, it was determined that McKinney was under the influence of alcohol.
McKinney was charged with felony entering an automobile, impersonating a public officer, hit and run, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
