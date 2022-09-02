A Villa Rica man was arrested last week on multiple child molestation charges which allegedly occurred over a year’s period of time.
Jackie Lindsey, 47, of Villa Rica, was arrested and charged with five counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of first degree cruelty to children.
Temple Police Department was notified by an investigator from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a child molestation case that occurred in their jurisdiction as well as Temple’s, per the report.
According to Temple Police officials, the abuse began in Douglas County and during the forensic interview, the victim stated that other incidents happened in Temple.
The abuse allegedly occurred from April 14, 2020 until June 9, 2021. According to Temple Police officials, there was only one victim, but they could not comment further on any details of what the victim endured.
Police were able to catch Lindsey after the victim reported the abuse. He was released from the Carroll County Jail on a $150,000 bond two days after his arrest.
