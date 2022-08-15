A Villa Rica man was arrested last Thursday after being accused of committing inappropriate actions in front of minors.
Carroll County Deputies were contacted last week about a male roommate allegedly masturbating in front of children inside the residence, according to police. The man was identified as Travis Hindsman, 42, of Villa Rica.
Investigators conducted forensic interviews with the victims and spoke with the complainant. Investigator Josh Lambert is the case agent on this investigation.
Hindsman was located and interviewed about the incident. Later, investigators obtained a warrant for Hindsman and found that he had moved out suddenly, according to police.
Hindsman was located a few days later and taken into custody and charged with child molestation. He is being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
