The city of Villa Rica leadership gave a presentation to the Carroll County School Board on Monday afternoon to inform them and answer questions related to the development of a Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) in the city.
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, City Manager Tom Barber and Deputy City Manager Sarah Andrews sat panel style before the Carroll County School Board and Superintendent Scott Cowart in a 12 p.m. special called meeting at the Carroll County Performing Arts Center.
Chairman Bryant Turner opened the meeting going over a timeline of events that have previously occurred regarding the TAD leading up to the meeting. According to Turner, in November 2019, the city of Villa Rica came before the Board at a planning advance and introduced the idea of a possible TAD as a tool to manage some anticipated growth.
In April 2021, the city came before the board again at a planning advance to give the members an update and share further information about a possible partnership, per Turner. During the fall of 2021, Villa Rica reached out to the school district about discussion on the possibility of a partnership and included a draft intergovernmental agreement for the board to review.
Then in January 2022, the school district sent questions from the Board to Villa Rica regarding the draft IGA and the city sent back a compilation of answers to the Board. In February 2022, the city met with individual board members, sometimes one or two, to discuss the possible partnership and to go further on answering these questions.
In May 2022, when the city came to another planning advance they gave even more information about the TAD and asked the board to consider partnering on the project, per Turner.
“At a May 2022 meeting, our board members suggested that the city first work alongside the county commission to see if they would agree to partner with the city and the school district on this TAD,” Turner said.
From May to August, Villa Rica and the Carroll County commission had discussions and swapped suggested versions of an IGA that might be agreeable to vote. On Sept. 13, the Villa Rica City Council voted to not accept what the county said was their last IGA proposal.
According to Turner, on Sept. 15, the city reached out to the school district again asking the board to consider an IGA that would include just the city of Villa Rica and the school board. At the most recent work session, the board discussed the city’s request and directed Cowart to set up a called meeting for the purpose of hearing from the city regarding the proposal.
Andrews led the presentation with a message that was mentioned multiple times which was, “we are committed to being partners with the school district. We cannot have a great city of Villa Rica without a great school district.” The presentation simplified the main information regarding the TAD and explained what it was and how the school district would benefit.
According to Andrews’ presentation, the city needs the TAD to construct a road to connect downtown to Mirror Lake and provide better public safety access. According to Andrews, without the road to connect the two parts of town, it takes 1.9 miles to travel between the two points, including public safety personnel.
The financial benefit for the school district for immediate revenue, meaning once all developments are up and running, is $520,000 in ESPLOST per year, according to the presentation. Future revenue is predicted to be $2.45 million in property tax per year after the developments. Also, the Fuqua development is predicted to produce additional retail development due to Fuqua’s reputation in the developer community, per the presentation.
During the presentation, Andrews shared a few reasons why there was no agreement with the county regarding the TAD. According to Andrews, Carroll County had language in their proposed IGA to sweep the account every year.
“The increment goes into a TAD bank account and that’s what’s used to pay the debt service every year. Well, they had language in there to sweep out any excess every year. We do expect to receive more than what’s needed for just debt service. So to sweep it out, you’re eliminating your chance to pay off the debt earlier, which is something we hope to do,” Andrews said.
Another reason for no agreement was the county was requiring money up front as opposed to reimbursement. According to Andrews, the city agreed to pay $6 million for the fire station and two fire trucks, but they wanted to make those payments on a reimbursement basis, “so there’ll be some accountability on the money we’re giving for these big construction and purchases.”
According to Andrews, there was also no accountability on staffing. The city had language in their version that the county would have the fire station staffed within 90 days before the city began giving operational money.
“Also for them to again, be accountable, send us invoices with payroll details and things so that we would know what it is we’re paying for with the $500,000,” Andrews said.
Another item was the county would not agree to base the fire trucks in the TAD station.
“What we’ve understood is that anything that’s purchased for the TAD by TAD money has to stay in the TAD. Well, you know, when you’re building roads and buildings and things that’s understood, but equipment that could move, I mean, there’s more of a question. So we asked that those be based in the TAD station, and they didn’t want to agree to that,” Andrews said.
Lastly, the city asked the county if they are going to give them $500,000 a year, they asked that be considered in the SDS agreement that would be coming later.
“Overall, not a great deal for the city or the school district that would affect all as well,” Andrews said.
There will be five nodes to the TAD that will include retail such as grocery and restaurants, apartments, townhomes and houses that are targeting Generation-Z and adults aged 55 and older. The estimated cost for the five nodes is $26.5 million, which includes in addition to the development, golf cart paths, walking trails, necessary infrastructure, and new roads.
