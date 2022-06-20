In addition to the many upcoming changes and rapid growth that the city of Villa Rica is planning to undergo within the next few years from housing developments and transportation safety improvements to urban design modifications, enhancements within and around the downtown historic district draws focus to those not-so-popular areas—the alleyways. Because of Villa Rica’s vision for advancement in the Downtown area, Historic Fullerville Mill District, and surrounding areas, earlier this month, the “City of Gold” was one of the five places in the Atlanta region chosen to receive planning support through the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) development assistance program.
“The city of Villa Rica is in the Atlanta Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO),” said Deputy Director of Community Development Chris Montesinos at Villa Rica's Leadership Luncheon held earlier this month. “Actually, we are in Carroll County which is a part of the three rivers regional commission but because of community patterns, Villa Rica and Temple both are in the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) region for transportation only.”
After the completion of an LCI study done by Villa Rica’s Community Development team, the city was eligible to apply for planning and technical assistance through ARC’s Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP). It was a very competitive process that solicited proposals from local governments, CIDs, and nonprofits across the Atlanta region, according to a press release from ARC on June 3. Five metro Atlanta communities were chosen to receive planning support through the agency including Cascade Springs Nature Conservancy, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Henry County, and the City of Villa Rica which applied for ARC’s grant assistance program for the Placemaking and Alleyway Activation Plan.
“So because we just finished our LCI plan which translates to our Downtown Greater Park Master Plan, we were eligible then to apply for technical assistance that would be supportive of our LCI plan,” Montesinos said. “So, I looked back at some of the previously awarded projects and said, ‘Well, what has previously been done that we might be competitive with that might help us out?’ So, we settled on the Downtown Placemaking and Alleyway Activation Program.”
According to Montesinos, this project started sometime prior to COVID-19 and died off after the virus took over the world. Looking forward, he along with Villa Rica Main Street brainstormed on ways to better utilize some of the public spaces in the area, not only in the alleys but some of the backroads as well. They’ve concluded to use a more holistic approach to enhance the visual experience in downtown from installing public art to developing green spaces to refining signs.
“What we ultimately plan to do is establish a steering committee of downtown business owners, property owners, and other interested persons. The process will probably take about 6 to 8 months and at the end of it we should have a master plan that details specific projects that we can tackle that are in consort with our LCI plan that maybe would not fall under transportation but more so aesthetics or visual and cultural improvements,” said Montesinos.
Though nothing is set in stone to kickstart these projects, the city has taken field trips to several places such as Acworth, Conyers, and Woodstock to examine what each of these cities have been able to accomplish with their LCI programs. Visiting these other places has helped the city pinpoint where they are now in context to where they started. And Montesinos believes that the city is in a very strong position to be successful.
“This year we were selected by the ARC for their community development and assistance program (CDAP). We partnered up with the Georgia Conservancy, a state-wide organization that typically focuses on natural resources and community… We partnered with them and contracted a $5200 professional service fee,” Montesinos said. “In my conversation with the ARC, they said that the total monetary value of a place-making master plan is about $75,000, so it is a great leverage of public resources.”
According to Sam Shenbaga, Managing Director of the Community Development Group at ARC, he stated in ARC's press release, planning a bright future for everyone in our region means working to rectify past planning decisions that negatively impacted marginalized communities and these projects will help to work towards that goal by prioritizing equitable, community-based planning processes and outcomes.
