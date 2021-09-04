If you want to sell your home in Villa Rica, all you have to do is put up a “for sale” sign and wait a short while for buyers to turn up.
But if you want to buy a home in Villa Rica, you will have a lot of time on your hands. That’s because the definition of an “affordable home” means different things to different buyers.
High-income earners willing to commute to high-paying jobs in Atlanta seem to have little trouble in affording houses with an average price of under $300,000. But Carroll County and Douglas residents, whose median income ranges between $54,000 and $64,000, are finding that difficult.
And that’s even truer for an aging population with a fixed income, whether they own or rent the roof over their heads.
The many and varied issues of housing in Villa Rica will be the subject of a unique meeting on Sept. 8, when a diverse group of city officials who deal with housing meet with representatives of a state organization that helps communities find solutions.
Last month, the city was notified that Villa Rica was one of seven finalist communities that will compete to receive assistance through the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program. If chosen, the public-private agency will help the city find housing-related solutions to grow their economies.
The three-year assistance program is sponsored by the state Department of Community Affairs and the University of Georgia. Getting into the program is considered a prestigious “get” for any city, according to Villa Rica officials. Only five communities will eventually be chosen for the program.
Representatives of the program’s selection committee will meet with about 26 city representatives who comprise the Villa Rica’s community housing team. Afterward, the group will tour the city to get a better idea of the city’s needs and readiness to participate.
“Basically, the program matches participants with resources and partnerships in the Atlanta metro area,” said Chris Montesinos, the city’s Deputy Director of Community Development. “It’s up to the housing team, in concert with the University, to develop strategies for community housing, based on each community’s needs and challenges.”
According to a preview of what the city plans to present to the selection committee, the majority of new homes in Villa Rica are sold before construction is even finished. That being said, however, new home starts have slowed dramatically this year due to increased costs of materials, shortage of labor, and fewer shovel-ready lots on which to build new homes.
That increased construction cost, of course, adds to the price of the house. The average price of a home in Villa Rica — $271,500 — is lower than the $311,000 median new-home price in the state overall, but that cost is still beyond most local homebuyers.
In fact, only 42% of households in the state can afford that median priced home. According to the 2020 Census, the median income for Carroll County is $53,737. For Douglas County the income is $63,835.
If they are renting instead, they are investing much of that annual income into rents or leases. According to census figures, the median gross rent in Carroll County is $877, or $10,524 per year. It’s even more expensive to rent in Douglas County, where the gross rent is $1,087 per month, or $13,044 annually.
That creates a challenge for Villa Rica in particular, which — in the words of City Manager Tom Barber — needs to “grow its way out” of its problems. In other words, the city needs more housing and more industry added to its tax digest so that the proportionate increases in sewer taps and utility fees can pay for infrastructure repairs that have long been postponed.
However, Montesinos said that the city is “just not producing” enough housing that’s affordable to its available workforce — the men and women who would work in the industries and businesses that the city is courting for their tax value.
One major barrier to affordable housing, Montesinos said, is the perception of those who need it. The general opinion may be that the people who need homes in the city are traditional low-income groups, including those who require federal or state subsidies to afford a place to live.
In fact, Montesinos said, the escalating costs of housing affects a diverse section of the city’s population. Not only do the costs affect first-time homebuyers, but also seniors on fixed incomes, people aging in place, and low-to-moderate income families.
These also include younger co-workers and college graduates; in other words, nephews and nieces and your neighbors’ children. Empty nesters may also be forced to relocate due to higher housing costs, destroying their American dream of growing old in their hometowns.
“There’s kind of a stigma around multifamily that can be unproductive and unwarranted,” Montesinos said. “So what happens is [residents] get stuck with multifamily that’s several decades old that never gets renovated.”
Being accepted by the GICH program means that the city could apply for more Community Development Block Grants, money that can be invested in infrastructure upgrades and other benefits.
It also means that developers will find Villa Rica more attractive as an investment for building more senior housing, or housing suited for a diverse population of many income levels.
“I think we just need to rethink what affordable housing means and the impact of what that has, with respect to being able to age in place in Carroll County and Villa Rica,” Montesinos said.
“Opportunities to upgrade from an entry level to the next level, or even downsize from something larger to something more affordable. That’s still quality housing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.