Villa Rica High School hosted their inaugural Wildcat Welcome and Football Preview event last Thursday, giving the community a chance to get a taste of what is in store for the Wildcats this coming football season.

The main portion of action was an open practice by the football team where Wildcat players and coaches ran through scrimmages and other drills. Food and beverages were provided by the Villa Rica’s Touchdown Club and served by the members of the Wildcat Moms Huddle.

