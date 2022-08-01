Villa Rica High School hosted their inaugural Wildcat Welcome and Football Preview event last Thursday, giving the community a chance to get a taste of what is in store for the Wildcats this coming football season.
The main portion of action was an open practice by the football team where Wildcat players and coaches ran through scrimmages and other drills. Food and beverages were provided by the Villa Rica’s Touchdown Club and served by the members of the Wildcat Moms Huddle.
Along with the high school’s presence, representatives from every school in the Villa Rica Cluster were in attendance for the event, as well, so students and parents had the opportunity to introduce themselves and get to know Villa Rica’s administrators and faculty.
The inaugural event also featured a “Signing Period” for senior Wildcat football players, band members and cheerleaders, where visitors had the opportunity to get an item signed by their favorite Wildcat senior.
On top of all these attractions, Sam McIntyre Stadium was also decked out with bounce houses, skill events, and other activities for the Wildcat Community.
Villa Rica’s football team begins their first official padded practices this week, as the team counts down to their first scrimmage this Friday, as they travel to Lagrange to take on the Troup County Tigers.
After playing Haralson County in a scrimmage on Aug. 12, the Wildcats’ first regular season game will be at Anniston High School (Al.) on Aug. 26. Their first home game will be against Northgate on Sept. 2.
