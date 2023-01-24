Carroll County School District released a statement on Tuesday regarding an investigation of Villa Rica High School head boys basketball coach Derrick Mitchell.
The release states, “The district was notified of a concern involving the Villa Rica High School Boys’ Head Basketball Coach. The Carroll County School System takes any allegation of employee misconduct very seriously, and we followed a rigorous process to conduct a thorough investigation.”
While the release states that the school district cannot comment on the specific findings of the investigation due to Mitchell’s confidentiality rights, they added, “we can assure the community that we will take appropriate action in this matter.”
Per the release, Mitchell is “no longer coaching at Villa Rica High School.” However, the status of his employment with the school was not made clear in the release.
As for the boys’ basketball team moving forward, the release states that “current Assistant Boys’ Basketball Coach Joseph Williams will serve as the Interim Head Boys’ Basketball Coach for the remainder of the season.”
This was Mitchell’s first season as head coach at Villa Rica. His initial hiring was first announced at the end of March, 2022. Before his time at Villa Rica, he was a two-year head coach at Wiley College in Marshall, TX, among other college coaching positions.
