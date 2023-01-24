Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.