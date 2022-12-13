Villa Rica has a new City Clerk and Assistant Clerk following a reorganization that became effective Monday, December 5.
Theresa Campbell, former Assistant Clerk, is now the City Clerk, replacing longtime former clerk Alisa Doyal, who has become Main Street Manager. Janet Chumley, formerly in charge of Main Street, has become the city’s Tourism Manager, filling a position that was vacated earlier this year by former manager Sharon Dupont.
Leanne Wilkins has been promoted to Assistant Clerk, replacing Campbell in that role.
City Clerks perform vital functions within municipal governments in Georgia. Not only do they document City Council meetings, but they also publish ordinances and resolutions, maintain public records, qualify candidates, run municipal elections, and serve a variety of other roles.
Campbell has been with the City since 2019. She grew up in the West Georgia area and studied History at Georgia Highlands College and University of West Georgia. She has worked in the legal and construction fields, as well as for Douglas County Government. Throughout the last 20 years she has served on church, school, and recreation boards.
Wilkins has spent her career in county and city governments. She began working for the City of Villa Rica in 2021.
