At the request of the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia, a second polling site for the General Election on Dec. 6 will be open in the county. In addition to the Elections Center on College Street in Carrollton, the Powell Park location in Villa Rica will also be available.
However, two other requests that were included in the email by Pat Rhudy, chair of the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia, to the county's election superintendent, Greg Rigby, were rejected:
- Voting be expanded to include one week of early voting in Villa Rica, as well as in Carrollton, for the general election run-off on December 6, 2022.
- Expand voting hours for the general election run-off to include either Saturday voting OR by extending the hours of early voting to 7 p.m. each evening to help citizens who work outside the county cast their ballots in this election. These additional voting times should be made available at the voting locations in Villa Rica and Carrollton.
The following is Rhudy's communication to Rigby that was copied to the Times-Georgian:
"The Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia requests that the Carroll County Board of Elections expand early voting to include one week of early voting in Villa Rica, as well as in Carrollton, for the general election run-off on December 6, 2022.The voters of Carroll County showed they preferred to vote during the early voting period.
She also noted,"Early voting in Villa Rica was very popular as well, with over 4,000 people voting early at the Villa Rica precinct. In 2021, the Georgia General Assembly passed SB 202 with the stated goal to 'make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.' Additionally, the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia requests that Carroll County Board of Elections expand voting hours for the general election run-off to include either Saturday voting, or extending the hours of early voting to 7 p.m. each evening to help citizens who work outside the county cast their ballots in this election. These additional voting times should be made available at the voting locations in Villa Rica and Carrollton."
Rigby announced Monday afternoon that the Villa Rica polling site located at the Powell Park Art Center in Villa Rica, will now be open for the General Election runoff on Tuesday, December 6, in addition to the polls at the county's election center in Carrollton.
However, the two other requests by Rhudy on behalf of the local Democratic Committee, were turned down. Voting hours in Carrollton on Dec. 6 will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will not be extended to 7 p.m., and there will be no Saturday voting.
"We did agree to open Villa Rica as a second location even though we are extremely tight on time and workers," Rigby told the Times-Georgian via email on Monday.
Rigby cited Georgia Code in that advance voting for the Dec. 6 general election runoff must begin as soon as possible prior to the runoff and no later than Monday, Nov. 28 and must be held Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the option of extending those hours by beginning at 7:00 a.m. and ending no later than 7:00 p.m.
Advance voting may be held prior to Thanksgiving if you are able to complete all required preparations and notifications by then.
Also advance Voting cannot occur on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, or Nov. 26. State law also states that if the second Saturday before the runoff follows a Thursday or Friday that is a state holiday, voting on that Saturday is not allowed.
"Trained poll workers for advanced voting are few and far between," Rigby added. "We are given limitations on hiring new poll workers. No poll workers are allowed to be paid overtime; therefore, extended hours are impossible. We are extremely stressed on time and workers for this election, given the extremely quick turnaround."
