At the request of the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia, a second polling site for the General Election on Dec. 6 will be open in the county. In addition to the Elections Center on College Street in Carrollton, the Powell Park location in Villa Rica will also be available.

However, two other requests that were included in the email by Pat Rhudy, chair of the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia, to the county's election superintendent, Greg Rigby, were rejected:

