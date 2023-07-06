The main purpose for Villa Rica’s special-called meeting on Thursday afternoon was for the council members to discuss the Resolution of Support for The Application of Safe Streets 4 all Safety Action Planning Grant.
Chris Montesinos, Director of Special Projects, introduced and provided council members on background information and benefits of this funding which is granted through the United States Department of Transportation.
Last year, this grant supported both the city of Carrollton and Carroll County. The application for Villa Rica sought to match other state’s grants totaling around 400 thousand dollars.
“Every applicant that applied last year was funded and they even had additional monies left over last year that rolled into this year which means we are almost certain to be selected for the project,” said Montesinos. “This makes it a good opportunity for us to you know civically and politically both to forecast the population growth that we do see coming down the pipeline and to in the process of planning address what we expect to be increased issues in our intersection and transportation.”
This program is designed to strive for zero fatalities in accidents. The application deadline is Monday, July 10, prior to the next council meeting. The council approved this motion for the application grant with a city match of $80 thousand contingent upon approval.
“Anytime we can get grant money to put to use here for public safety we should do that,” said Mayor Gil McDougal.
The council also discussed the 2024 Millage, Budget, and Finance Committee Meeting Calendar. The members made plans to amend it down the road but recognized what is to come in the following months. The schedule specified any meetings that would require the presence of the city council. This includes special called meetings for various public hearings, with requirement of the mileage rate and budget.
A minimum of three public hearings will be conduced depending on the mileage rate decision. Moreover, only one is required for the budget although last year it was two. Council members approved the proposed budget calendar.
City Attorney, David Mecklin, also requested an executive session to allow council members to meet with their attorneys to discuss matters of attorney-client privilege as provided by Georgia Code section 50-14-2(1) concerning pending legal or potential litigation, settlement, claims, administrative proceedings and other judicial actions brought to, by, or against the agency in which the the agency or employee may be involved.
The meeting concluded with no action taken in the executive session and requires further action in open session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.