The City of Villa Rica is looking to work with local agencies to combat the city’s homeless problem.
During last week’s work session, city manager Tom Barber, informed council members that the homeless population is continuously rising in the area.
“We have a homeless population living in the woods, panhandling near the interstate and the local Walmart,” said Barber. “It’s really not a police thing. And putting those guys in jail is not a thing either.
“We’re guessing that there are about 10 to 12 individuals that are tent-camping permanently in the community. And we have a pretty active transient population because of I-20 and the two exits.”
Barber said the conversation about the homeless problem started about six months ago when he and some members were discussing how they would like to interact with those in need.
“At this point, the council has not been asked to approve anything,” said Barber. “This is just something that got started at the staff level that we’re trying to involve the community with.
“We want to see if we can get multiple agencies in the community to work together instead of everyone doing their own thing,” said Barber.
Barber told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that before anything can be set in stone the council has to create a 501(c)(3) as well as raise funds.
However, Barber said that as of now, there are a lot of agencies in Villa Rica that are trying to help address the problem, but they are not well-coordinated.
“The only permanent Villa Rica facility is Fullerville Mission, but they are fairly small and don’t have many staff,” said Barber.
Beyond that, there is another group of homeless people that the city don’t really know about, Barber said.
“We haven’t interacted with them to the point where we know they are homeless,” said Barber.
“For the most part, there are always high school kids that don’t have a home, as well as some people who have been displaced because they lost their house or whatever their case may be. So getting us all together as one is the goal.”
