Villa Rica held their monthly work session and evening meeting on Tuesday, November 8. Per usual, there were a number of items up for review and discussion. Among those many items were two ceremonial presentations, a discussion about a proposed 2023 council meeting schedule, a contract between the City and the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) for Distribution of Funds pursuant to Hotel/Motel tax, and a host of other items ranging from governing body, community development, and human resources to public works, police, parks, recreation & leisure services, and the city manager’s report that included the approval of proposal to design an upgrade to North Avenue.

During the morning work session, there were two ceremonial presentations presented, Loy Howard and Tanner Health Systems were recognized for their donation of a tract of land to the City of Villa Rica and a Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant Award in the amount of $1.7 million dollars was presented by Corinne Thornton from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to the City.

