Villa Rica held their monthly work session and evening meeting on Tuesday night.

There were a number of items up for review and discussion. Among those items were two ceremonial presentations, a discussion about a proposed 2023 council meeting schedule, a contract between the City and the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) for Distribution of Funds pursuant to Hotel/Motel tax, and a host of other items ranging from governing body, community development, and human resources to public works, police, parks, recreation & leisure services, and the city manager’s report that included the approval of proposal to design an upgrade to North Avenue.

