Villa Rica held their monthly work session and evening meeting on Tuesday night.
There were a number of items up for review and discussion. Among those items were two ceremonial presentations, a discussion about a proposed 2023 council meeting schedule, a contract between the City and the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) for Distribution of Funds pursuant to Hotel/Motel tax, and a host of other items ranging from governing body, community development, and human resources to public works, police, parks, recreation & leisure services, and the city manager’s report that included the approval of proposal to design an upgrade to North Avenue.
During the morning work session, there were two ceremonial presentations presented, Loy Howard and Tanner Health Systems were recognized for their donation of a tract of land to the City of Villa Rica and a Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant Award in the amount of $1.7 million dollars was presented by Corinne Thornton from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to the City.
During the governing body section of the meeting, a contract between the city and CVB was discussed. Since the last meeting, they discovered that there was no existing contract with the CVB that governs the distribution of funds received from Hotel/Motel tax. Previously, this was paid to the DDA because there was no contract with the CVB, according to City Attorney David Mecklin. This item was placed on the consent agenda and the council voted unanimously to approve it along with sixteen other items at Tuesday evenings meeting while two items — the reorganization of the Board of CVB and the reorganization of the Board of Main Street Advisory Board — were tabled to revisit in the future.
Among these items on the consent agenda that were approved are a solid waste pickup change that will change from weekly to bi-weekly or to a total of two pickups per month, approval of a new city clerk, a proposed upgrade to North Avenue, and many others.
“For years, Villa Rica has offered a weekly solid waste pickup to its residents. The current charge is $7.50 per month for a weekly pickup,” said Director Bobby Elliott. “I re-routed this entire city; it took about five to six weeks to do it. But, we are going to have to go to a twice a month pickup schedule for the numbers to work.”
The item was approved by council and with ample time of notice to the Villa Rica residents, this new system is proposed to start on February 1, 2023, according to Elliott.
Theresa Campbell is set to move up from being the assistant city clerk to the new City Clerk as she will be taking the place of Alisa Doyal, who was recently promoted to Main Street Manager. According to Andrews, she started her clerk duties on October 17.
The police department will also see a night shift differential for those employees working the night shift. Originally, Andrews proposed for the pay raise to be allocated as follows with officers going from .50 cents to 1.00, corporals from .50 cents to 1.25, and sergeants from .50 cents to $1.50. By the end of the city council meeting on Tuesday evening, a motion to pay all night shift workers $1.50 extra in pay, suggested by council member Danny Carter was unanimously approved.
A proposed 2023 council meeting schedule with an Option 1 and 2 to choose from was also discussed. The item was approved 3-2 with councilwoman Leslie McPherson and councilman Danny Carter voting against the motion to approve Option 1 which expresses that the city council meetings and work sessions will continue to be conducted on the same day with the work session beginning at 1 p.m. and the city council meeting remaining at 6 p.m.
According to Mayor Gil McDougal, this is not etched in stone and it will be reviewed and changed as needed.
