Villa Rica City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to participate in a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Georgia and local governments regarding the opioid litigation settlement.
In July of 2018, Villa Rica council members voted to join the nationwide class action lawsuit against the makers and distributors of the class of painkillers, known as opioids.
In its vote, the city voted to join a lawsuit already filed on behalf of Georgia’s counties and municipalities by a Rome law firm.
Brinson Askew Berry partner J. Anderson Davis, who serves as Rome city attorney, is one of the attorneys spearheading the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that the makers and distributors of the drugs knew of the risk and the addictive nature of opioids, yet “purposefully set out to persuade providers, regulators, and patients that their products were safe and effective.”
Several states have too joined in the action, known as multi-district litigation, claiming that the manufacturers of opioid medications used misleading advertising and other marketing techniques that downplayed their risks.
This, the states claim, encouraged doctors to overprescribe the drugs and led patients to think they were safe and effective.
Therefore, Anderson said that the purpose of the law suit is to “eliminate the hazard of public health and safety caused by the opioid pandemic, and to recoup monies that have been spent, or will be spent, because of false, deceptive and unfair marketing and/or unlawful diversion” of drugs by the makers and distributors.
Additionally, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) is to maximize the monetary recovery and to memorialize how settlement funds will be distributed intrastate before the state of Georgia officially joins the National Distributor and J&J Settlement.
But, in order for the National Distributor and J&J Settlement to become effective, enough states and local government entities must agree to participate in the settlement.
These settlements, if agreed and adopted, will provide substantial funds to states and subdivisions for abatement of the opioid epidemic across the country and will impose transformative changes in the way the settling defendants conduct their business.
Participating local governments will receive 25% of the funds allocated to Georgia under the National Distributor and J&J Settlements.
