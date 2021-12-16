The approval of the Livable Center’s Initiative grant was not the only business item that Villa Rica city council voted on during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Council members approved a series of budgeted amendments to cover the cost of previously approved items, and heard an update on the city’s finances.
During the meeting, the council approved a number of items that council members had shown a consensus for approval during a work session that preceded the regular session:
• Council approved a $92,721 budgeted purchase of a generator to power the police department and justice center in the event of an emergency. The previous generator has been repaired several times, but now needs components that no longer can be obtained.
• The appointment of Sandy Minor to a four-year term on the Downtown Development Authority to fill the expired term of Jerry Doyal. Mrs. Minor is a local Associate Broker/ Business Center Manager at Keller Williams Cityside and a resident of Villa Rica.
• The re-appointment of Bradord Heigler to serve a three-year term on the Main Street Advisory Board.
• Approved a budgeted $97,500 contract with RCS Productions Inc. of Dunwoody to run six major event during 2022, including concerts at The Mill Amphitheater.
• Approved an agreement with Heath 180 to provide biometric screenings for city employees.
• Approved the refurbishment of two drum screens at the west water plant for a budgeted amount of $56,506.
• Approved a budgeted $20,941 for the replacement of components for the Bivins Road pump station.
• Approved a 5.6% increase in volume rates for water use. The increase does not affect the base rate for water and amounts to $0.86 more for the average user of 4,000 gallons per month. Average seniors using 3,000 gallons can expect a monthly increase of $0.63; average commercial users of 10,500 may see a monthly increase of $2.49. Industrial users who require 300,000 gallons a month can expect to pay an additional $71.06.
• Approved an amount not to exceed $20,000 to have Falcon Design Consultants assist with conceptual designs for the proposed Eastside Connector (previously called the Mirror Lake Connector). A portion of the roadway will be part of the Fuqua Development project on Punkintown Road, which is a mixed-use retail and housing project to be built across from the Mirror Lake community, and which will be the anchor project for the city’s first Tax Allocation District.
• Approved a professional services agreement with Mark Teal to perform various future projects assessing and dealing with the rapid population growth the city expects with the decade.
• Approved a $124,800 work order with Brennan Jones to design and build sewer line improvements near Nalley Road, an area where the sewer collection system is inadequate for expected residential development.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Gil McDougal read a proclamation remembering the Dec. 5, 1957, natural gas explosion in Villa Rica that claimed 12 lives.
McDougal also recognized Jerry Doyal, owner of ET Doyal and sons, for his 18 years of service with the Downtown Development Authority, and former May Monroe Spake, who has given 48 years of service to the city.
Thomas Flowers, a retired banker, was appointed to fill a seat on the Housing Authority which was made vacant by the resignation of Spake.
Council members also recognized Wildcats coach Tim Barron along with the Villa Rica High School Football team, who during the season made it to the third round of the quarter-finals.
The council heard a presentation on the city’s Livable Center’s Initiative study (LCI), which has a list of projects to improve the downtown and the Fullerville Mill District.
Council members voted to approve a resolution supporting the city’s application for an LCI grant and to fund 20% ($286,000) of the project cost if the city is selected for funding.
City officials have said the LCI program allows funding of various projects that city leaders and residents have been discussing for several years that would make downtown more pedestrian-friendly.
And the program, administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission, uses federal transportation funds.
A request by Starlight Homes of Alpharetta to rezone a 29.21-acre parcel of land north of West Bankhead Highway for a project to build 268 townhouse was approved.
The approval came on the condition that developers include gates on the private streets within the project.
Council also approved a request by MMCC, LLC of Villa Rica to rezone three vacant parcels along Commerce Drive to allow a development that would include a national sit-down chain restaurant and 305 apartments.
One parcel on the 16.8-acre site was annexed into the city in 2019 for a 195-unit apartment project that did not materialize.
Therefore, the two additional sites will be used as an entrance to the now-larger project and for the new restaurant.
Additionally, a request was approved to add a new subsection to city’s Zoning Ordinance to clarify how to address issues on the size, scale, orientation, and other rules regarding accessory structures in residential areas.
As well as a Zoning Ordinance amendment to clarify rules regarding energy conversion equipment, particularly solar power, and wind power generators.
The rules will ensure such equipment doesn’t have an adverse effect on the aesthetics, safety, and wellbeing of surrounding properties and uses.
