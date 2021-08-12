It’s budget season again for the city of Villa Rica.
Each year, the city administrative staff, the City Council, and the mayor begin a process that lasts several weeks and results in a new budget for the city, a spending plan that will determine how much each department receives for the 2022 fiscal year.
While department heads have been compiling lists of what they would like to have funded for the coming year, the first stage in the process as far as the public is concerned is the setting of the millage rate, or the tax rate that city property owners will pay to fund a portion of the budget.
According to a calendar the City Council adopted on Tuesday during its monthly meeting, the millage rate will be set during an Aug. 31 meeting. Between now and then, there will be three public hearings scheduled so the public can discuss the rate.
In Georgia, millage rates must be set before Sept. 1.
The millage rate determines how much tax revenue is produced, so it is always a politically sensitive decision for the elected council members. They have the choice to adopt a higher rate or a lower rate — or they can choose a rollback rate, that is, a tax rate that will produce as much revenue as was generated by last year’s rate.
The millage rate is tied to the tax digest, or the value of all taxable property. Because property values tend to rise and not fall, this means property owners will pay more in taxes — unless the council adjusts, or rolls back, the tax rate to bring in the same money as last year.
Even maintaining the old millage rate could still produce this state-defined tax increase.
If a city’s millage rate will increase tax revenue, state law requires three public hearings so that residents can express their opinions on the matter. Under the schedule adopted Tuesday, the first of those hearings could take place Aug. 24; the same day the council plans to hold a budget workshop.
Two meetings are set for that day, one at 10 a.m. and a second at 6 p.m. A third meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 31.
Last year, the City Council raised the tax rate for the first time in 11 years — to the current 6.25. That was short of the 6.5 rate that city staffers had recommended, but higher than the 2020 rollback rate of 5.488.
That council justified that rate hike because the 2020 pandemic economy had reduced other revenue streams for the city, notably sales tax revenues. Additionally, the council had held the tax rate steady during the previous three years because during those budget cycles property owners had to shoulder water rate increases.
There will also be three public hearings so citizens can provide insight on the budget. According to the schedule, the first of those will take place 6 p.m. August 31; the second on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., and the final at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, the day that the budget is set to be adopted.
