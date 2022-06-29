Heard County High School hosted Villa Rica, Central and LaGrange for their first team camp of the summer featuring pads and full-contact scrimmages.
The weather was cool to start off the day, with overcast skies in Franklin, Ga.
Outdoor temperatures started off in the low-to-mid seventies.
However, things were heating up in different ways on the field, as the Braves, Wildcats, Lions and Grangers got their first taste of real competition this year.
Perhaps the most heated battle of the day was between Heard County and Central, especially when Heard’s first-team defense faced off against Central’s first-team offense in 11-on-11 snaps.
A couple of tussles between the teams erupted following a few big plays from Central’s offense, including two rushing touchdowns and a 20-plus yard completion to Lions’ receiver Vicari Swain. Coaches from both teams were forced to break up the swarm and regroup before going back to work.
Central’s head coach Darius Smiley delivered a message to his team, which was to, “play with your pads, not your mouth,” in order to clean up some of the extracurriculars.
After the camp was over, Heard County’s head coach Shane Lasseter put the the extra fighting into context.
“As far as the chippy-ness and playing physical and all that stuff, we do preach that, and they do too,” Lasseter said. “For the most part, we want to make sure that we can execute with the emotions instead of letting the emotions take over a football game.”
“Football’s an emotional game, there’s no other way to play it. We just want to be — anytime we get into an emotional situation — to be able to execute, and that was my main message to the team.”
Heard County’s defense started out in 11-on-11 drills against Villa Rica. The Wildcats were able to break off some off-tackle runs and connected on a few passes including an accurate swing pass and a back-shoulder throw to the right side of the field.
Heard’s defense also played well, though, as they stood tall several times against Villa Rica’s rushing attack up the middle, even forcing a pair of fumbles.
“We have a really young football team that we’re still trying to figure out where a lot of people are and what positions they’re going to be,” said Lasseter, “but I was super proud of the way that they played today as far as effort and being physical.”
Outside of full-team scrimmages, all four teams also took turns with one-on-one drills for quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs. They also competed with inside drills for offensive/defensive lines, running backs and linebackers.
The Braves, as well as the Lions, Wildcats and Grangers will finish out this week’s practices today, and they will be off for the second GHSA dead week of the summer, before coming back to prepare for the regular season through the month of July.
