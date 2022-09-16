Villa Rica officials have begun negotiations with the Carroll County Board of Education in hopes of helping the city influence its impending growth -- without that same growth overwhelming county schools with new students.

Efforts to accomplish that goal with county commissioners were declared at an impasse on Tuesday, when VR City Council members voted to reject what commissioners termed to be a “final offer” for an agreement that would have made the city’s Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) feasible. The council declined the county’s agreement after it found that terms the city had previously deemed unacceptable had been resurrected in the final version.

Trending Videos