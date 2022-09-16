Villa Rica officials have begun negotiations with the Carroll County Board of Education in hopes of helping the city influence its impending growth -- without that same growth overwhelming county schools with new students.
Efforts to accomplish that goal with county commissioners were declared at an impasse on Tuesday, when VR City Council members voted to reject what commissioners termed to be a “final offer” for an agreement that would have made the city’s Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) feasible. The council declined the county’s agreement after it found that terms the city had previously deemed unacceptable had been resurrected in the final version.
TADs are a modern tool used across the state to help local governments develop land that would not normally be attractive to builders. At the same time, TADs can be used to ensure that new houses and buildings do not overwhelm infrastructure and government services, a phenomenon defined by some as “urban sprawl.”
Villa Rica, Temple, and the rest of northern Carroll County has been growing since the last Census. The area is expected to continue to grow as metro residents and industry push westward along Interstate 20. Villa Rica is seeking to adapt, and TADs are a proven way for such communities to implement plans of “smart growth.”
But while common in other parts of the state, Villa Rica’s TAD plan is a new concept for the west Georgia area. There are plans for a different version of a TAD in Carrollton, and Douglas County also has plans for its own TADs.
In the weeks ahead of Tuesday’s vote, city officials say the commission introduced a series of new and escalating conditions for its participation in the TAD. All of these, including a new, fully equipped fire station and substantial financial payments were terms that the city had accepted.
But the version passed by the commissioners on Sept. 6 -- and which was characterized by them as a “final offer” -- included old language previously rejected by the city. The council felt those terms would create a deal in which the county’s proceeds would almost offset what was needed to make the TAD successful.
With its rejection by the city, all of Villa Rica’s previous offers, including the fire station, is at jeopardy.
How TADs work
The normal process of city growth involves private landowners selling to developers, who then contract with builders to create whatever will make everyone the most money. The most profitable developments involve retail or industrial space, or high-quality residences. But such ventures can take years to develop, so a quicker return on the developers’ investment may be cheaper, family-oriented homes.
While reducing the need for affordable housing, such ventures are nevertheless not always a good deal for a city or county. They require expensive water and sewer infrastructure, as well as police and fire protection, and bring in new children who must be accommodated in schools -- even if those schools are at or near capacity.
Villa Rica began thinking about a TAD five years ago as a possible solution to many problems. The project they had in mind would build a long-desired connection between the Mirror Lake Community and downtown. At the same time, that road would open the intervening tract of rocky, hilly terrain to development, something that had never happened in almost two centuries of the city’s history. The best previous use for the land had been as a city dump.
TADs work by taking advantage of new tax value. Anything that develops within a TAD makes those properties more valuable on the market, and thus generates more property tax revenue. Yet because it costs the developers more to build on that kind of land, the authorities that collect the tax revenue agree to postpone doing so, with the revenue instead paying the infrastructure costs.
The taxing authorities don’t lose any cash; they collect the same taxes based on the old assessment of the property. And they don’t risk any money since they don’t invest in the project. When the project is built, the city, county and school board begin to collect taxes based on the land’s new value.
Those new taxes will pay for city, county, and school services in the district, but those costs can be reduced even further by the unique feature of TADs. Because local governments are providing the infrastructure the developers need, local officials have leverage over what they build.
This leverage helps ensure that the developers’ projects do not overwhelm cities, counties, and schools with uncontrolled, organic growth. Because several Villa Rica cluster schools are already at capacity, city officials have tried to influence development of projects that would not bring new school-age kids into the city.
An estimated $2 million in sales taxes
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Gil McDougal explained that the project would create revenue for the county and school system “and not one dollar would come from the general fund of the county, the city, or the schools.”
The Eastside TAD might not have come to fruition at all had it not been the interest of Jeff Fuqua in building a project there. Fuqua is a major Atlanta-based developer, with successful projects all over the Southeast. His specific interest in Villa Rica is what spurred the city’s negotiations with the county.
The Fuqua plan involves a large section devoted to retail, such as restaurants and shops, as well as a 60,000 square foot grocery. The development would not only include about half of the Mirror Lake Connector, but Fuqua has also estimated it would create over $2 million in sales taxes each year; revenue that would be distributed to the city, county, and schools as LOST, SPLOST, and E-SPLOST revenues.
Local Option Sales Taxes go into a local government’s general fund, which pays for such services as police and fire protection. Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes build things, such as parks and school buildings.
When the TAD developments are complete, which could be in as little as 10 years, all Carroll County governments will realize millions in new property tax revenues without having to raise millage rates. But well before that, the new sales tax revenues will enable the county to pay for services in each of its commission districts and help the school board to prepare for the inevitable growth taking place across the county.
“The money we’re talking about is only future development money,” McDougal said at the council meeting. “And all of this LOST money, SPLOST money, flows 100% to the authorities. From day one, the first moment that sales tax is generated, it flows in full; none of that goes into paying off the [development] bonds.”
McDougal several times said that while the TAD concept was new, it was simple in nature.
“This is not a tax abatement deal for the developer; he’s getting nothing,” the mayor said. “When that property is reappraised, he’s going to pay the full tax amount.”
It’s in the developers’ interest to ensure that the TAD project succeed because only by raising the property value within the tax district can they be repaid. No taxing authority will step in to rescue them.
“This is all in Carroll County. Every bit of this is in Carroll County,” McDougal said. “There is every reason to have the very best development you can have in Carroll County. The growth in Villa Rica is going to happen anyway. How we do it is really important and working with our partners is really important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.